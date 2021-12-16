Years after his death, I decided to align the values of my vocation as an environmental educator with plans for a more climate-friendly version of my own burial. This quest was prompted by my discovery of Carolina Memorial Sanctuary, a 20-minute drive from my home. My request to volunteer there was just one step in a year of research to explore options such as water cremation, home funerals, end-of-life doulas, green burial, human composting and even body farms, where I could donate my body for the study of decomposition. At each stop on my journey, I learned about better ways to calibrate our inevitable deaths with the needs of our planet. But in volunteering at the conservation cemetery that summer, I also saw firsthand how our deaths can help restore the Earth and our connection to the land.