Horowitz toggles back and forth between an intimate knowledge of late-19th and 20th-century American music and his views on contemporaneous literature. He holds strong opinions and states them definitively, unafraid to rank one composer over another, one writer over another. In his view, Dvorak and Gershwin were serious students of their Black musical forebears, and thus the melodies that thread through Dvorak’s “New World Symphony” and his many other compositions, as well as Gershwin’s opera “Porgy and Bess,” are not appropriation but respectful homage. The author of a highly informative foreword, George Shirley — the first Black tenor to sing at the Metropolitan Opera, with a distinguished career singing in opera houses around the world — shares this view.