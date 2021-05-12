Although my mom’s program is far more advanced than what most patients have access to, many components of continuous-care models have been implemented in my clinic, which serves low-income and uninsured patients. Once I was issued an iPhone and permitted to text and FaceTime with my patients, I found myself keeping up with them more, checking in after visits to confirm that they picked up the medication I had prescribed or just to see how they were doing. While this did create new burdens on me as a doctor, it also created new efficiencies — a quick text often saves a great deal of downstream communication. It was also a way for me to more deeply connect with my patients, something that had been wanting in my medical practice for years.