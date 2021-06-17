I had noticed my mother’s hearing seemed to be getting worse for a while, but this was when I realized just how bad it had gotten. My sister — with whom my mother lives, and who serves as her primary caregiver — later explained that our mother’s hearing aids had stopped working some time ago, and even before they died completely, they produced a distorted sound that caused her increasing pain and aggravation. My mother’s advanced Parkinson’s disease, and the tremors that go along with it, make it difficult for her to type or write. Now, also deprived of the ability to verbally communicate efficiently, she is essentially cut off from the world around her.