But Schwartz also separates his work from most others. He tackles an angle that is often overlooked in the never-receding field of Kissingerology: how domestic political concerns and necessities inform and shape foreign policy discourse and policies. In Schwartz’s apt and original rendering, Kissinger the realist intellectual is in fact a quintessential “political actor”: a “politician, and a man who understood that American foreign policy is fundamentally shaped and determined by the struggles and battles of American domestic politics.” In adopting this approach and in spite of a narrative that at times is a bit dry and overly dense, Schwartz offers a remarkably intelligent and sensible assessment of Kissinger’s years in government — possibly the best we have to date.

The book is divided into three parts. The first is a biographical snapshot covering the period before President Richard Nixon’s fateful decision to appoint Kissinger as his national security adviser. The second — the bulk of the volume — deals with Kissinger’s tenure as national security adviser and, later, secretary of state in the Nixon and Ford administrations. The third, remarkably rich and original, covers the post-government years, Kissinger’s frequent attempts to get a second stint in Republican administrations of the 1980s and ’90s, and his work as a much-sought (and handsomely remunerated) consultant and media pundit.

Schwartz provides a very balanced examination of Kissinger’s intellectual and political trajectory, neither prejudicially critical nor too laudatory: a solid middle ground between the numerous “war criminal” condemnations and the many “SuperK” hagiographies. He praises the coherence of Kissinger’s vision and strategy, his awareness of the limits of post-Vietnam American power, and his ability to defend the national interest by fine-tuning foreign policy according to these new limits and constraints. According to Schwartz, Kissinger well understood that domestic legitimacy was the key precondition to an effective foreign policy and that, somehow circularly, the latter served to score domestic political victories, reinforcing an administration and rendering it even more capable of dealing effectively with international challenges and changes. “While not a traditional politician (Kissinger’s foreign birth precluded him from running for president, and he did not hold rallies, kiss babies, or give formal campaign speeches),” Schwartz writes, “he recognized the centrality of politics to foreign policy and knew how deeply intertwined within the American system foreign policy and domestic politics were. He adjusted his perspective and recommendations accordingly.”

But Kissinger’s attention to (if not obsession with) domestic politics, and his willingness to use foreign policy choices and initiatives to score political (and, for his boss, electoral) victories at home, had also another, less-virtuous objective: They helped to strengthen him bureaucratically within the administrations he served, and publicly in his continuous search for popularity, appreciation and approval. Foreign policy was “personalized” as never before, Schwartz reminds us, transforming Kissinger into a sort of media celebrity, revered by the many journalists he incessantly cultivated and aptly manipulated. On this Schwartz doesn’t really break new ground, although he intelligently uses a primary source, TV news, which scholars still often neglect.

Thanks to the historical record, Kissinger’s skills at self-promotion and his duplicitous propensity to flatter and denigrate the very same person (including Nixon) are well known and documented. And yet, the reader cannot help but be shocked by how brazen he could be, either as the ruthless bureaucratic infighter, ready to use all possible tricks to marginalize his potential competitors (beginning with Nixon’s first secretary of state, William Rogers), or as the “consummate courtier” of the presidents he served — or those he thought he could serve, including Vice President Dan Quayle, whom Kissinger described to his friend Arthur Schlesinger Jr. as “well-informed and intelligent,” which according to Schlesinger meant “that Quayle listens reverently to Henry and that Henry thinks Quayle may be President someday.”

The interpretation Schwartz offers, with its emphasis on Kissinger’s attention to domestic politics and personal popularity, produces a critique that is often as indirect as it is ferocious. Kissinger was “personally insecure to the point of paranoia,” Schwartz writes. Of his published writings, the author observes, “as interesting and insightful as [they] often are, they should be approached as primarily instrumental, designed less for intellectual consistency than for political utility.” “The Necessity for Choice,” Kissinger’s 1961 book examining various challenges for U.S. foreign policy, was little more than “a job application” directed at the Kennedy administration, Schwartz maintains.

As scholars of Kissinger know very well, he could be brutal with his subordinates as well as remarkably superficial and binary in his analyses and policy prescriptions. Discussing the effects of the Arab oil embargo during the 1973 Arab-Israeli war, Kissinger mused with nostalgia on 19th-century imperialism, when the United States and its allies would have intervened militarily and assumed direct control of the oil fields, and declared crudely in a White House meeting: “It is ridiculous that the civilized world is held up by 8 million savages.”

A politician more than an intellectual, Kissinger was also “far more a tactician than a strategist,” Schwartz concludes. It’s hard to imagine a more damning critique for someone who built his unique fame on his alleged intellectual prowess, propensity to conceptualize and look for long-term structural solutions, and ability to educate the American public on the complex and impenetrable arcana of international relations.

Henry Kissinger and American Power

A Political Biography

By Thomas A. Schwartz