We have no reason to be ashamed. As a Black couple born and raised in the heart of the Deep South, in the shadow of a Jim Crow system that robbed our parents of educational advancement, the student loans we both took out were a lifeline out of generational poverty. They allowed Tracy to earn her doctorate in education, which helped her found a literacy nonprofit and become the chief executive of a branch of the Boys & Girls Club. The amount forgiven is substantial for our family — equivalent to the cost of the first home we bought a little more than 20 years ago and enough to allow us to begin whittling down our non-student-loan debt. But it’s not like winning the lottery. With interest, we had already repaid more than that amount over the past decade-plus.
President Biden’s spokeswoman, Jen Psaki, recently suggested that it was up to Congress to make good on his campaign pledge to cancel $10,000 in student loans per borrower. This past week, his administration extended the student loan repayment pause enacted because of the pandemic, though he had earlier moved to end it. That’s an acknowledgment of the tricky politics of student loan cancellation, which too often is seen as a gift to the privileged and upper class. Our story shows how going hard on student loan forgiveness could help Biden achieve other goals he has more openly embraced since becoming president, such as addressing racial inequity and alleviating poverty.
Tracy is among the first 10,000 borrowers to have her student debt wiped out under the Biden administration’s expanded version of the Public Service Loan Forgiveness program, which cancels loans for graduates who work at least 10 years for qualified nonprofits or government organizations and dutifully make at least 120 payments. Essentially, instead of repaying their debts by sending checks, borrowers repay by working in public-service jobs that might pay less than the private sector. It’s a way for the government to enlist everyday Americans to do good while making it easier for young people to start and support families. Eventually, more than 600,000 borrowers will see a collective $11.5 billion in debt wiped away under the expanded program.
As young Black people, we were told that education was the way out of poverty. We took that counsel to heart — but we didn’t know that the cost of college would rise more than 2,000 percent between 1970 and 2021, according to the National Center for Education Statistics. We had no generational wealth we could rely on, unlike some of my classmates at Davidson College, who could simply pick up the phone and ask their parents to wire money for ski trips during breaks. Students from families like ours needed loans the most. We also bear a disproportionate burden when policymakers cut back on financial aid. As an undergraduate, I took on loans in addition to work-study and financial aid to cover living expenses. Tracy won’t ever forget or stop laughing about the time her mother asked what happened to the $20 she had given her more than a month earlier for living expenses, as though $20 could stretch that long.
Tracy would have found her way into public service without the student loan forgiveness program. But the promise of loan forgiveness — even if it took a decade to get there — made it easier for her to decide to leave her job as an educational consultant and dedicate her life to giving back.
We were overjoyed when we received confirmation about a week before Thanksgiving that her loans, which I had co-signed for, had been zeroed out. But I often think that wiping out the debt would have made a bigger difference earlier on. We applied for the program about a decade ago, at a time when we shopped for groceries at Dollar General because we couldn’t afford Walmart. We could have used the extra cash while Tracy was teaching in a public school, assigned to the hardest-to-reach students. We could have used it as we were depleting our meager checking account to finance her nonprofit, Freedom Readers, which has helped hundreds of students over the past decade. It would have been a godsend on the days we were literally searching in our couch cushions for coins to pay for gas, or during the months I strapped my son into a car seat and took him to interviews as a reporter at a small daily newspaper, hoping my bosses would never find out. Later, I had my son and daughter quietly sit in the back of classrooms eating Happy Meals while I taught journalism at a local university as an adjunct, paid enough to make a tiny dent in our monthly pile of bills — but far from enough to make child care affordable.
The Biden administration has taken some laudable steps when it comes to student loan forgiveness. During the Trump administration, upward of 99 percent of borrowers who applied for public-service forgiveness were denied, including some who had served in Iraq and Afghanistan. Under Biden, the Education Department removed some procedural hurdles, paving the way for more borrowers to qualify. It’s the kind of direct benefit to poor and working-class families that the Biden administration has been providing but that has been overshadowed by superficial political fights.
I’m a supporter of a more sweeping plan from Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) that would cancel as much as $50,000 in student loan debt per borrower. That would instantly brighten the fortunes of millions of Americans. But if that’s not going to happen, a supercharged public forgiveness program could still help some of the millions of Americans who are buckling under the weight of $1.73 trillion in student loan debt. And by supercharged, I mean allowing those in the private sector doing volunteer work to benefit, and making it much easier for those already eligible to receive forgiveness while they are providing a public service, rather than 10 years down the line. Such a change might satisfy members of Congress suspicious of “handouts” or government dependency, as well as voters who might consider it unfair to forgive loans on a scale preferred by progressives.
Loan forgiveness comes at an important time for our family: We are about to have two children in college, and we hope to keep their student debt load low. We spent years helping pay my mother’s monthly bills before she fell ill. She recently died after more than three years of sickness, a period when my siblings and I struggled to care for her financially. That’s why this doesn’t feel like a handout. We’ve been providing valuable public service, just like millions of others who are drowning in student loans. The best way to help them improve their communities is to remove that burden right now so they won’t have to wait a decade to exhale.
