We were overjoyed when we received confirmation about a week before Thanksgiving that her loans, which I had co-signed for, had been zeroed out. But I often think that wiping out the debt would have made a bigger difference earlier on. We applied for the program about a decade ago, at a time when we shopped for groceries at Dollar General because we couldn’t afford Walmart. We could have used the extra cash while Tracy was teaching in a public school, assigned to the hardest-to-reach students. We could have used it as we were depleting our meager checking account to finance her nonprofit, Freedom Readers, which has helped hundreds of students over the past decade. It would have been a godsend on the days we were literally searching in our couch cushions for coins to pay for gas, or during the months I strapped my son into a car seat and took him to interviews as a reporter at a small daily newspaper, hoping my bosses would never find out. Later, I had my son and daughter quietly sit in the back of classrooms eating Happy Meals while I taught journalism at a local university as an adjunct, paid enough to make a tiny dent in our monthly pile of bills — but far from enough to make child care affordable.