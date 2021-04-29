Far from being a narrow academic dispute, history can be a matter of life and death and sheer political survival in places like Rwanda. Reading this book, I was reminded repeatedly of Big Brother’s dictum in Orwell’s “1984”: “He who controls the past, controls the future; he who controls the present controls the past.” Kagame still has an iron grip over the political and historical debate inside Rwanda, but he is losing the ability to shape the international debate, which in turn explains why his government devotes so much energy to hunting down external critics. Superficially, Kagame’s Rwanda may appear to be a model of political stability — but the haunting concern raised by “Do Not Disturb” is that he who no longer controls the past will not be able to control the future.