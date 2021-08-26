Tall for her age and extremely athletic, she got good very fast and at 12 was invited to compete in her first sanctioned match at the prestigious Los Angeles Tennis Club, a swanky world away from her familiar public courts. But a tennis official ordered her to step out of the pretournament photo with the other girls because she was wearing shorts rather than a tennis dress or skirt — shorts that her mother had sewn to help the family make ends meet on her firefighter father’s salary.