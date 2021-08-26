It is my first memory of my mother, a dutiful military wife of the era, openly staking out a position opposing my father. I sat beside her in solidarity. So when King won, we won. And the lesson I took was that women’s opinions were as valid as men’s and something to proudly assert.
I tried telling King this story when I met her decades later as a Washington Post sportswriter, before we launched into an interview. But mid-narrative, my voice started quivering and my eyes welled up — not because I was awestruck but because it triggered memories of my 12-year-old self, trying to figure out my place in the world.
She smiled; she understood.
King’s account of her triumph over Riggs at the Houston Astrodome — the circuslike atmosphere, Howard Cosell’s prizefight commentary, the stakes for the women’s movement, her painstaking preparation, the tactical adjustment she made at the outset — comes roughly midway through “All In,” her nearly 500-page autobiography.
In it, she explains that over the five decades since, hardly a day has gone by that a woman, and sometimes a man, hasn’t told her how much validation and empowerment her victory represented to them.
King also recounts the masterstrokes of her Hall of Fame career, including six years atop the world ranking and memorable battles in pursuit of 39 Grand Slam titles.
She also details the off-court battles at the heart of her legacy: risking her career to push for equal prize money, spearhead the creation of a separate pro tour for women and launch a co-ed team tennis league. Her lifelong activism is rooted in the conviction that equality is not a zero-sum game. Sports, schools and businesses can and must embrace all races, genders and sexual orientations.
For those achievements and more, King has earned countless accolades, including the nation’s highest civilian honor, the Presidential Medal of Freedom, in 2009.
But what resonates with me most deeply in “All In” are the little-known stories she tells of incidents that forged her character and steeled her resolve when she was 11 and 12, growing up in a working-class neighborhood in Long Beach, Calif., and trying to figure out her place in the world, too.
Billie Jean Moffitt loved tennis from the moment she first whacked a ball with a friend’s borrowed racket. She did odd jobs to earn the $8 she needed to buy her own and took free lessons every day in the city’s public parks. By 11 she showed enough promise to draw a compliment that sears to this day, from a coach who was impressed with her potential. “You’ll be good because you’re ugly,” he told her.
Tall for her age and extremely athletic, she got good very fast and at 12 was invited to compete in her first sanctioned match at the prestigious Los Angeles Tennis Club, a swanky world away from her familiar public courts. But a tennis official ordered her to step out of the pretournament photo with the other girls because she was wearing shorts rather than a tennis dress or skirt — shorts that her mother had sewn to help the family make ends meet on her firefighter father’s salary.
Her childhood unease with the club deepened when she was invited back that fall to watch a pro tournament. Looking down from her seat atop the bleachers, she was struck by how white everything was — white shoes, white outfits and everyone with white skin. She had an epiphany that day, deciding at 12 that her calling was not just to become No. 1 in the world but to use tennis to bring people together.
“Early on, what was most apparent to me was that the world I wanted didn’t exist yet,” King writes. “It would be up to my generation to create it.”
Few athletes’ careers have been chronicled more thoroughly than King’s. Esteemed sportswriters such as the late Frank Deford, Bud Collins and Barry Lorge have taken her measure, as have biographers and documentarians. She has been portrayed in film and celebrated in song.
But in her early 70s, she decided it was time to tell her life story in full, in her own words.
The result is “All In,” whose title works on two levels. It captures King’s “all-in” approach to tennis as an intense, attack-minded competitor over a 32-year pro career. It also signals the autobiography’s breadth. The highs and lows of her life are “all in” the pages, unlike the autobiography she rushed to publication in the early 1980s, which glossed over controversy amid her manager’s fear of financial ruin after a former lover “outed” her as a lesbian in 1981.
She spent four years taking stock of her journey for “All In,” which was co-written with Johnette Howard and Maryanne Vollers. In it, she frankly addresses feeling trapped while struggling to reconcile being gay, her battle with an eating disorder, an abortion that was publicly disclosed without her approval, and her fears of shaming her family and destroying the women’s pro tour she had helped create as what little remained of her private life spilled into a legal filing.
She writes also of what she considers her greatest victory, when, at age 51, she publicly acknowledged her sexual identity, and of the joy and peace that has followed with life partner Ilana Kloss, whom she wed in a private ceremony in 2018.
King and I are a generation apart, reared on different coasts and drawn to different careers. But her stories of her childhood spurred memories of my own. And it struck me how important it is for young girls to have adults who believe in them when life’s incongruities and inequity can stifle ambition, derail dreams or, in King’s case, drive her harder.
I wasn’t consumed by a sport at 12. But like King, I wanted to be great one day — though at what, I wasn’t sure. Famous actress? Olympic gymnast? A modern-day Nellie Bly, traveling the world with journalist’s notebook in hand?
Like King, I had parents who made me feel I could do anything. But the messages of the day told me otherwise.
Equal opportunity for girls and women was gaining traction in federal court, via Title IX, but at my fine junior high school in the early 1970s most girls took home economics while boys took shop. I didn’t want to bake fluffy biscuits.
Adulthood, at least as portrayed on TV, seemed fraught with peril. “My wife,” the handsome man in the Geritol commercial said of the blonde woman draped over his shoulder. “I think I’ll keep her.”
Maybe being great, I imagined, was getting my own apartment in New York like Ann Marie in “That Girl,” without a husband who wasn’t sure if he’d keep me.
By the time I became a sportswriter, King had long since retired as a player and was fully engaged in activism, both publicly and privately as a mentor to female athletes pushing for equity in their sports and to young men and women grappling with their identities.
In that first interview, and over numerous conversations since, I learned that King is exhausting company to keep — not because she talks endlessly about her achievements but because she is relentless in wanting to learn from, and lift up, those around her.
For all her fame, she is at her most powerful one on one, questioning and encouraging. “How is your health? How is your family? How are things at The Post? What are you working on? Have you read . . .? Did you see . . .? What do you think of . . .?”
At 77, King is not a former tennis champion on a late-life victory tour. She is a woman who approaches each day with an open heart and clear intention. Each day brings one more chance to do good, to be kind, to speak up for what’s right, to lead an authentic life and encourage others to do the same, and to inspire the next generation.
“Girls are taught to be perfect, boys are taught to be brave, and both approaches are wrong,” she writes in the epilogue of “All In.” “No one is brave all the time and none of us is perfect. Girls rarely think they are good enough, boys are too often discouraged from being vulnerable, and we’ve got to stop it. Each of us can be anything we want to be.”
All In
An Autobiography
By Billie Jean King
With Johnette Howard and Maryanne Vollers
Knopf.
482 pp. $30