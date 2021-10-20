Barack Obama came to rely heavily on drones, using them far more than his predecessor or his successor did, and his administration resisted efforts to apply new laws of war to this method of killing. But as the recent drone attack on an oil tanker off the coast of Oman that killed two crew members shows, it is a technology any nation can use, and it has the advantage of some degree of deniability. With drones available to any country that wants to weaponize them, it may already be impossible to impose rules limiting their use. Ironically, this type of warfare could be made more “humane” by taking some of the human element out of the decision-making process. Artificial-intelligence algorithms aren’t bothered by combat fatigue the way human operators are.