Grinker is an anthropologist by training and an expert on cultural perceptions of autism. He is an engaging writer, and an able and authoritative guide to the social history of mental illness. His writing is also often informed by his personal experiences, be it through his daughter, whose diagnosis of autism inspired his previous book on the subject, or his upbringing in a family of neurologists and psychiatrists.

In many ways, the autobiographical elements provide the book with a narrative structure, as they mirror larger trends in the history of American psychiatry. Grinker’s great-grandfather Julius was a neurologist — and by all accounts an unpleasant man — who did not think much of psychiatry. His son, Roy Sr., rebelled against his father and, in a fitting irony, trained in psychoanalysis under Sigmund Freud himself. He would become an important figure in the evolution of psychiatry during and after World War II. Today, it is the grandson who has rebelled against the family, by becoming an anthropologist. But he seems to have atoned for it by marrying a psychiatrist and by spending much of his time grappling with the cultural dynamics of mental illness.

So where, according to Grinker, does the stigma around mental illness come from? What is its history, and why does it remain so deeply entrenched?

The answers he provides are for the most part familiar, though no less disturbing for that. He argues, as the French philosopher Michel Foucault did before him, that the birth of stigma is inseparable from the birth of capitalism, of colonialism, of industrialization and of the slave trade. Stigma, in other words, consists of the act of branding, which, in the case of enslavement, could be literal. In creating labels such as “mad,” “pauper,” “savage” or “queer,” the intent was to brand and isolate people whom the powerful and the privileged would rather not see, and from whose labor they could not profit. Indeed, when the first asylums were created, the poor and the mad were locked up together with the rest of society’s outcasts. It is horrifying to think that, even today, for many people in America suffering a mental health crisis, their first port of call is the police — and that they are just as likely to end up in a prison as in a hospital.

It is no coincidence therefore that the burden of stigma fell above all on the marginalized and the oppressed. Idleness in the poor became neurasthenia in the rich. Hysteria in women, another excuse to suppress their sexuality, became shell-shock for men. In each case, the one label was stigmatized, the other accepted. To this day, the two most stigmatizing diagnoses in psychiatry — borderline personality disorder and schizophrenia — are reserved disproportionately for women and for people of color.

A brilliant insight that emerges again and again from the book, though never articulated as such, is that it is hard to imagine stigma without a constellation of beliefs that are distinctly Western and Judeo-Christian. If, for example, we insist on the fiction of a free will, on the separation of mind from body, on the existence of an autonomous self to which we ascribe agency and responsibility, it is impossible to develop a view of the world that does not stigmatize. The person who believes that all mental illness is purely psychological will blame herself for being weak and unable to pull herself together; the person who believes that her illness is biological might worry that she is cursed for life and that she might pass it on to her children. This last argument has been the justification for all past attempts at eugenics. But which view of mental illness is less stigmatizing?

Yet it is possible to look at things differently. It is possible to look at mental illness without the needless divisions of mind and body, psychology and biology, nature and culture. Consider, for example, the Jun/oansi people of Namibia, with whose culture Grinker seems intimately familiar. To them, the symptoms of psychosis are neither a disease of the body nor a fault of the mind. They are caused neither by genetics nor by negative or maladaptive thoughts. Rather, in attributing the symptoms of psychosis to spirits outside the body, the Jun/oansi seem to do away with all stigmatizing notions of personal responsibility. Such a view, which itself must reduce the burden of suffering, is also not in conflict with the use of medication to treat the symptoms. Indeed, the Jun/oansi do not consider medication a threat to their personal identities, as it is so often seen in the West. It is not a threat to their agency or their humanity. Instead, they seem to understand that it is much more important and pragmatic to treat the symptoms by whatever means possible. For, in mitigating the symptoms of mental illness, we also work to mitigate the stigma against it. They seem to understand that what matters most in the end is whether the patient is relieved of his suffering.

This is, of course, the more fundamental question: How do we grapple with the problem of human suffering — suffering that takes place in the mind and whose vocabulary is always cultural? Instead of philosophers and theologians, we now look to psychologists and psychiatrists to provide us with the keys to happiness or, if not that, at least relieve us of our pain. If suffering is human, and universal, the stories we tell of our suffering are anything but: They have always been personal and local, and contingent on culture.

What becomes clear, in reading Grinker’s book, is that at several points in our recent history, our stories, far from making sense of suffering or easing it, have served to dehumanize people and deprive them of their dignity. This is the signature of stigma. If we grew better at recognizing it, perhaps, we might write better and richer stories of our own sorrows and, more important, those of others.

Nobody’s Normal

How Culture Created the Stigma of Mental Illness

By Roy Richard Grinker