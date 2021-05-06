Inevitably, its rapid growth and enormous reach have brought Amazon under closer public scrutiny. Stone reports that in 2019, Bezos had his top managers and board members read a book of mine, “The Great A&P and the Struggle for Small Business in America,” to understand how a dominant retailer dealt with public attacks on its size and business practices in an earlier time. But Amazon’s story differs significantly from A&P’s, most notably in the way its control of data makes its business unassailable. Stone is not optimistic about the prospects for reining it in. As he concludes his masterful book, “Whatever you think about the company — and the man — that controls so much of our economic reality in the third decade of the twenty-first century, there is no turning back now.”