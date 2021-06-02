Whatever its shortcomings, “Eleanor in the Village” is a worthy addition to the library on her life. The author reveals her obvious admiration of her subject in the lovely chattiness of her prose. Russell even dedicates the book to the memory of her own mother, who, she says, saw Roosevelt as a role model and had a kindred creative and intellectual energy. Russell’s own affection extends beyond Roosevelt to Greenwich Village itself. As she writes, “Folks from other New York neighborhoods regularly come to walk or eat in the Village . . . knowing they will respond — as did Eleanor Roosevelt — to the crooked, charming streets . . . and the knowledge that there never has been and never will be any place else quite like it.”