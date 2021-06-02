Author and historian Jan Jarboe Russell recounts the scene in the early pages of “Eleanor in the Village: Eleanor Roosevelt’s Search for Freedom and Identity in New York’s Greenwich Village.” Under this formative cloud of disapproval and a lifetime of pressure to conform to entrenched standards of beauty and behavior, Roosevelt evolved into a fierce, politically savvy intellectual. Her strength would help propel her husband, Franklin Delano Roosevelt, throughout his political career and to success in the country’s highest office.
“Eleanor in the Village” puts the focus on Eleanor as an individual separate from her roles as wife, mother and first lady — a persona she nourished during the periods she spent at her solo apartment in New York’s bohemian Greenwich Village. The book draws on other histories devoted to her life and on a range of interviews Russell conducted with historians, family members and others close to her.
Russell, author of “The Train to Crystal City: FDR’s Secret Prisoner Exchange Program and America’s Only Family Internment Camp During World War II” (2015), explores how life in the Village — with its radicals, artists, early feminists and lesbians — made an impact on Roosevelt’s personal and political convictions, and by extension on her husband’s liberalism. “It was in Greenwich Village that Eleanor became the strong woman that we now know,” Russell writes. “One might even legitimately wonder if FDR ever would have become president were it not for Eleanor’s ongoing and transformative experiences in the Village.”
So, what drew the stately Roosevelt to Bleeker Street and Washington Square? Russell highlights a pivotal moment in 1918 when Roosevelt found her husband’s love letters to her onetime social secretary, Lucy Mercer, and confirmed their affair. It was a turning point, Russell observes: “Their marriage was redefined, allowing each of them to have his or her own independence — both politically and personally.” Roosevelt’s forays into the Village would begin in 1920, and her social and political connections there would extend through the rest of her life.
Roosevelt formed important friendships in the Village. Esther Lape and Elizabeth Read, a politically active lesbian couple, had a profound influence on Roosevelt’s life. Lape was a professor and journalist who co-founded the nonpartisan League of Women Voters in 1919, and Read was a lawyer and later Roosevelt’s financial adviser. In the early 1920s, the trio joined the Village affiliate of the New Woman Movement, an international group of activist women. They hosted salons and talked politics over dinner and champagne. Lape, Read and other women in the Village spurred Roosevelt to become a significant figure in the Women’s Trade Union League and the Women’s Division of the New York State Democratic Committee. Roosevelt’s prominence — and arrests — in protest marches drew the attention of FBI Director J. Edgar Hoover, who opened what became a massive file on her, some of which is still classified.
Besides Roosevelt’s political associations in the Village, the book also describes other significant relationships in her life, such as her long and complex love affair with Associated Press journalist Lorena Hickok. But Russell only skims the surface of the lesbian community in the Village and Roosevelt’s place in it, providing little new enlightenment on the subject.
Whatever its shortcomings, “Eleanor in the Village” is a worthy addition to the library on her life. The author reveals her obvious admiration of her subject in the lovely chattiness of her prose. Russell even dedicates the book to the memory of her own mother, who, she says, saw Roosevelt as a role model and had a kindred creative and intellectual energy. Russell’s own affection extends beyond Roosevelt to Greenwich Village itself. As she writes, “Folks from other New York neighborhoods regularly come to walk or eat in the Village . . . knowing they will respond — as did Eleanor Roosevelt — to the crooked, charming streets . . . and the knowledge that there never has been and never will be any place else quite like it.”
Eleanor in the Village
Eleanor Roosevelt’s Search for Freedom and Identity in New York’s Greenwich Village
By Jan Jarboe Russell
Scribner.
224 pp. $28