It was hardly an overnight success, as numerous companies, including the tobacco giants, struggled to find the right combination of taste, distribution and branding. Bowen and Monsees had mixed results with their early e-cigarettes, but in 2015 they launched Juul (eventually changing the name to Juul Labs). Juul products were sleek (the smoking device was the size of a flash drive), satisfying (mango was its most popular fruit flavor) and marketed to young people. The company hired trendsetters and models for publicity campaigns, gave away the product at concerts and clubs, and released limited-edition devices in fashionable colors. Young vapers posted memes on YouTube and Instagram, and high school bathrooms became de facto Juul clubhouses. In a 2018 survey, 21 percent of high school students said they had vaped in the past 30 days.