And then I stopped dead. One reason was that I couldn’t find a way to rescue my self-destructive protagonist from her dilemma — her search for love from a man who had none to offer — except through some kind of melodramatic device. Could a woman who entered this overheated and dangerous territory manage to leave it behind without killing herself (as Anna Karenina does), becoming a dehumanized slave (like the title character does in “Story of O”) or going nuts (as Ingeborg Day does in her memoir, “Nine and a Half Weeks”)? Was this kind of deus ex machina inevitable?

The other hindrance was that, like my protagonist, I was still struggling with this sort of dilemma, reliably heading straight into the arms of the wrong man who’d looked right at first. I wasn’t alone, either: Several friends of mine had at some point exercised “bad taste” in their choice of a male partner. Such men typically mistreated these women but held their affection anyway, usually because of their sexual allure — until, finally, one day, the women would break free, with the help of a therapist or their own willpower, and go on to make more suitable matches. As for me, I’d spent more than a decade in such twisted relationships. All the paid hours of psychotherapy discussing my past — from a distant, volatile father to a mercurial and controlling mother — had not succeeded in loosening their grip on me. Understanding my choices, or my fictional alter ego’s, would require a clarifying self-awareness and a literary legerdemain that were beyond me at the time.

I originally sold my novel in the late 1980s based on a conversation with two editors in which I expressed a long-standing wish to explore my fascination with the entwined subjects of erotic obsession and sexual submission. I understood them on some theoretical level that all the same didn’t seem to affect my behavior, and I wanted to know what writers on sadomasochism, and the psychopathology that drives it, thought. There were Theodor Reik, George Bataille, Marguerite Duras, Jean Rhys, a fascinating, little-known writer named Edith Templeton, an early novel by Jenny Diski, the infamous Marquis de Sade, the theatrical “Story of O,” and badly produced paperbacks with cramped print and titles such as “Sexual Variations” and “S-M the Last Taboo.”

AD

AD

And then there was, perhaps most illuminatingly, the psychoanalyst Robert Stoller’s controversial “Sexual Excitement,” which posits that in large part erotic frisson is caused by an undercurrent of hostility stemming from humiliations endured in both partners’ pasts. Stoller’s Freudian-influenced theory spoke to a carnal attraction predicated precisely on a lack of parity between the sexes, derived from fantasies of total control or total submission. Power is often a natural aphrodisiac, of course, yet sometimes it has less to do with a man’s status in the real world (in the form of wealth, say, or fame) and more to do with a woman’s subconscious wish to be abject, to surrender her inner force to a man who will tell her what to do. Paradoxically, the issue of who is controlling whom becomes an increasingly murky one: Is it the one who dominates or the one who submits?

I chose an unfortunate moment to explore these themes, which had gone underground in the 1970s and 1980s. Now feminist doctrine held that we were supposed to want nurturing men who washed the dishes and cheered us on as we advanced (even past them) in our careers. Women were meant to embrace “power dressing,” carry briefcases and emulate the male work ethic. But to my mind, the current dogmas serenely overlooked the reality of psychological conflict, in which primitive fantasies and irrational yearnings might continue to flourish beneath the surface of even the most enlightened women. Would my vision of a professionally ambitious young woman captivated by a dominating man — a woman who resisted the siren call of liberation and its accompanying insistence on sexual equality between the sheets — go over poorly in the doctrinaire 1990s?

I also wondered whether writing about sex would automatically mark me as less serious than other authors, no matter how many essays I had written about Virginia Woolf or V.S. Naipaul. At a moment when novels were tackling post-colonialism and family dysfunction, would my concerns with derailed erotic journeys suggest I was a frivolous, self-indulgent creature, someone unlikely to be a good mother? (Not that writing about sex had compromised either the reputations or the moral standing of male writers like Norman Mailer, John Updike and Philip Roth.)

AD

AD

All the same, I went off to write the novel on the basis of a generous advance. For three years, I wrote steadily, drawing partly from my own experience: I gave the protagonist a job as a book editor, about which she felt passionate but also skeptical, never quite sure if she should have abandoned the world of academia for the world of marketing photogenic authors. I also began the arduous task of developing an intentionally pernicious love interest whom I based in part on a man I had once been involved with. This man had treated me as his whims dictated — as deeply desirable one minute and disposable the next. I wanted the reader to dislike him but also to understand the magnetic (if malevolent) spell he cast.

Everything seemed to be going well; my editor liked what I’d drafted and urged me to finish quickly. And then I screeched to a halt. My inhibitions, despite my best efforts to ignore them, had effectively defeated me; I put the novel aside. Decades passed, and I wrote essays and criticism and a memoir, “This Close to Happy.”

Meanwhile, however, I was unable to leave my novel alone. I went back to it on and off, almost surreptitiously, experimenting with different points of view and different styles. I tried giving my story what I thought of as a Gallic twist, narrating it in a cool and distilled tone. I liked that version, mostly because it seemed to separate the teller from the tale, but I got stuck around Page 70. Finally, three or four years ago, I bit the bullet and went through all the versions I had accumulated over the decades — amounting to more than 1,000 pages — in an effort to figure out how to circumvent my conflicts and fears. Instead of telling the story in media res, as it was taking place, I decided to frame it by having an older version of the protagonist, Judith Stone, married to a decent man and pregnant with her second child, narrate the passionate but abusive liaison of her youth in flashback. This shift to the long view, in turn, allowed me to bring her out of her obsession in one piece. A solution was in sight.

AD

AD

Then came Harvey Weinstein and the ­#MeToo movement, which detonated just as I was revising my book. I had mixed feelings about the campaign from the start — particularly its draconian separation of men into congenital predators and women into victims without agency. I watched the frenzy to denounce a wide range of male figures (particularly ones who wielded power) and the lack of nuance, the assumption of guilt before an alleged perpetrator could say a word, as happened with Aziz Ansari or those named on the “S---ty Media Men” list. True, I had set my novel in the 1990s and 2000s, before the latest theories about men and women had overtaken the cultural climate, so my protagonist was beyond reproach. But the book’s interest in erotic fixation and female abjection now looked inescapably retrograde. And on top of which, it would land in an environment where activists consistently sought to silence dissenting views.

It was, to be sure, partly the obdurate contrarian in me — my wish to expose complexities ignored by absolutists of all stripes — that urged me to go forward. But the world had also grown more tolerant since I first embarked on my novel, welcoming different sexual persuasions, gender identities and erotic habits, presumably becoming more shockproof in the process. “50 Shades of Grey” had introduced millions of readers to a toned-down consumerist version of sadomasochistic play; my novel no longer seemed beyond the pale. What’s more, my youthful vanity all spent, I’d grown too old to care about other people’s criticism of me as much as I once had.

Most important, I wrote fiction for the same reason I read it: to hear one lone voice express itself above the din of political slogans and groupthink. I had always trusted in the power of fiction to illuminate the interior world in which we all reside, to reveal its secret joys and terrors and to highlight the quirks of an individual sensibility over a streamlined collective consensus. “22 Minutes of Unconditional Love” (I abandoned “The Discovery of Sex,” the title I’d first proposed to Poseidon Press all those years ago) is about a woman facing her own complex desires, desires that don’t always fit neatly together. But it’s also about my conviction that inconvenient truths and unwieldy wishes need to be aired — in the hope that other women, entirely different from me, might recognize a buried piece of themselves in it.