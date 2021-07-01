Although menopause is a natural process, gynecologists tended to see it as an illness, one that could now be treated with a hormone product. Before and during menopause, women typically suffer “hot flashes,” changes in their periods and sometimes mood swings. For most, the symptoms are temporary. Premarin was marketed in 1941 “to relieve severe menopause symptoms,” Cleghorn reports, but it was also “touted as a relief for husbands burdened by moody, quarrelsome wives.” Women were encouraged to believe that Premarin would keep them young-looking and “Feminine Forever,” to quote the title of a book underwritten by the drug’s manufacturer. Cleghorn doesn’t mention the sequel: More than 60 years later, at least 40 percent of postmenopausal women in the United States were taking long-term hormone therapy when early results from a large, multiyear study of the treatment’s effects, the Women’s Health Initiative, were published. After following more than 27,000 women for an average of 13 years, the researchers concluded that the risks of the most commonly used regimen outweighed the benefits. Hormone treatment increased users’ risk of invasive breast cancer, stroke and blood clots, although it helped prevent hip fractures and diabetes. Hormone treatment is appropriate in certain cases, but for most women, long-term hormone therapy after menopause is no longer recommended.