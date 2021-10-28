The company’s roster of bestsellers sound today like a toxicologist’s fever dream. Monsanto was an early purveyor of the insecticide DDT and PCBs (which were used in electrical insulation), both of which are potent environmental poisons that were eventually banned in the United States. It was also the largest producer of the notorious Agent Orange, a dioxin-based defoliant used to clear forests during the Vietnam War, dubbed “the Darth Vader of toxic chemicals,” because it lays waste to so many biological systems in the body.