But can we? One fact is reason enough for great caution, even disbelief in the possibility of national solidarity as a remedy for racial injustice: Forty-three percent of Americans voted for Trump in the 2020 presidential election. That is, nearly half of voters, knowing full well who Trump is, still thought it appropriate that a man with a 19th-century Jim Crow-era heart should lead a 21st-century Black Lives Matter-aspiring nation; nearly half of all voters either endorse white supremacy or don’t care enough to let the issue influence their sense of moral decency in the voting booth. It raises the very necessary question: What kind of solidarity in favor of racial justice can be expected of a nation so unsure of its own moral compass? National solidarity is a lofty ambition, but no matter its earnestness, it will only ever be an ambition as long as a guiding nugget of Black wisdom must prevail — when people tell you who they are, you best believe them.