Johnson, a former Navy commander, was a fellow at New America and at the White House during the Obama administration, and is currently a senior fellow at New York University’s Brennan Center for Justice. A virtue of the book is his use of personal narrative to illustrate analytical points. A former speechwriter for the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, Johnson writes with lyrical clarity, delivering tales that are by turns heartwarming and heartbreaking.
In a chapter on superlative citizenship — encouraging Black people to embody civic virtue to the highest extent possible — Johnson shares the story of how Theodore Roosevelt came to define three generations of men’s given names, including his own, in the Johnson family. Johnson’s great-grandparents named a son Theodore Roosevelt Johnson, in honor of Roosevelt inviting political leader Booker T. Washington to the White House for dinner in October 1901, the first time a Black person had been granted the opportunity. And so it went down through the years, Johnson writes: “I am Theodore Roosevelt Johnson, III, a Southern black man named after a turn-of-the-century rich, white Republican from New York. A familial faith in the Promise [of equality] led to my name and quietly shaped the path my life has taken.”
In Johnson’s telling, racism is fundamentally a matter of denying Black humanity, and while we have moved past slavery and Jim Crow, our institutions, policies and habits continue to echo America’s more sordid and shameful history. While this is an enormous moral problem, Johnson is an Obama-like pragmatist and tends to focus on how racism prevents Blacks from accessing the Promise, the distinctly American opportunity to put freedom and liberty to work in pursuit of one’s flourishing. When Black people are denied access to the Promise of equality and protected rights, they are prevented not only from achieving their own well-being but from bolstering the well-being of the nation.
Rights and opportunities for Black people, in Johnson’s rendering, feed the collective good and help promote national solidarity. “National solidarity is a combination of political and civic solidarities — the moral relationship among citizens in response to injustice and the obligations the country has to each citizen,” Johnson writes. “National solidarity is the political unity of a people demanding, on moral and principled grounds, that the country address wrongs suffered by some of its members so that the rights and privileges prescribed in the social contract are equally available to all.”
Johnson then outlines how we as a nation have the resources to achieve these aims, and how we might leverage the best of our history to make amends and bring about a future America that we will at last be able to claim is racially just.
But can we? One fact is reason enough for great caution, even disbelief in the possibility of national solidarity as a remedy for racial injustice: Forty-three percent of Americans voted for Trump in the 2020 presidential election. That is, nearly half of voters, knowing full well who Trump is, still thought it appropriate that a man with a 19th-century Jim Crow-era heart should lead a 21st-century Black Lives Matter-aspiring nation; nearly half of all voters either endorse white supremacy or don’t care enough to let the issue influence their sense of moral decency in the voting booth. It raises the very necessary question: What kind of solidarity in favor of racial justice can be expected of a nation so unsure of its own moral compass? National solidarity is a lofty ambition, but no matter its earnestness, it will only ever be an ambition as long as a guiding nugget of Black wisdom must prevail — when people tell you who they are, you best believe them.
When the Stars Begin to Fall
Overcoming Racism and Renewing the Promise of America
By Theodore R. Johnson
Atlantic Monthly Press.
314 pp. $26