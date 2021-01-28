Gersony, a son of Holocaust survivors and a college dropout, did not follow a typical career path in global development. Through his father’s successful commodity-trading business, Gersony was exposed at an early age to the financial and real-world sides of agriculture. He served in Vietnam from 1966 to 1969 and came away with a keen sense of America’s limited ability to change a society half a world away. Afterward, he built a for-profit language school in Guatemala and helped foster tourism in Guatemala and Antigua.

In 1976 Gersony began a 40-year career as a consultant for the U.S. Agency for International Development and the State Department, taking on 54 assignments to some of the hardest postings and conflict-ridden regions in the world. He implemented new techniques for interviewing refugees, the internally displaced and other vulnerable people in highly dangerous and remote settings. This approach set Gersony apart from many researchers who relied less on ordinary people than on officials somewhat removed from the realities on the ground. Over his career he interviewed more than 8,200 people for one to three hours each. These interviews created bottom-up, granular data on conditions in some of the hottest spots through the Cold War years and after.

Gersony became known for the thorough, three-to-10-hour briefings he delivered in Washington. His data-driven and meticulous findings were often controversial but impossible to refute, and they often resulted in action by policymakers, aid agencies and nongovernmental organizations. Gersony’s information overturned foreign and security policy that had previously been developed from Washington without much field information.

In Mozambique, for instance, Gersony conducted an extensive investigation of conditions a decade after the country gained independence from Portugal in 1975. He delved into the conflict between two groups battling for power: the Marxist-leaning Mozambique Liberation Front (FRELIMO) and the anti-communist Mozambique Resistance (RENAMO). The United States backed RENAMO for more than a decade — until Gersony arrived in 1987.

He had been sent by the State Department to understand why refugees were leaving Mozambique and how NGOs were handling the situation. Gersony visited 42 locations across six countries, including 25 refugee camps. He interviewed hundreds of refugees and others. His report overturned a hardened view in Washington that the Marxist-leaning FRELIMO were the “bad guys” and laid much of the blame for the country’s violence on the U.S.-backed RENAMO. Gersony very conservatively estimated that 100,000 civilians had been killed by RENAMO.

Despite U.S. government resistance, Gersony’s detailed data and comprehensive reporting forced a major change in policy. The United States ended military aid to RENAMO and brought the two sides to the negotiation table, resulting in a peace agreement, albeit an imperfect one. Gersony’s efforts helped curtail bloodshed in Mozambique.

In 2002, Gersony was sent by USAID Administrator Andrew Natsios to the Chinese-North Korean border to research how food aid was being used inside North Korea. Following the collapse of the Soviet Union in 1991, the North Korean economy had imploded, triggering a famine during the 1990s that killed about 2 million people. There were suspicions that food aid, largely from the United States, was being diverted to feed the North Korean military and leave the rest of the population to starve. At the same time, South Korea, the United States and other international players were seeking to negotiate a peace deal between the North and the South. It was feared that any changes in the food aid policy would push North Korea away from the negotiating table. As is the case today, conditions inside the country were impossible to discern.

Gersony’s mission was to interview North Korean refugees to learn who was being fed and who was not. The mission was extremely dangerous for both Gersony and the refugees. The border region was full of Chinese and North Korean spies. A Christian organization with an underground network assisted Gersony in conducting the interviews in inconspicuous locations. After he completed about 100 interviews, Gersony heard that Chinese intelligence agents were closing in on him, and he fled in the middle of the night.

Based on his data, Gersony estimated that 80 percent of the aid was not reaching its intended targets. North Korea was at the time the flagship effort of the United Nations World Food Program, so the findings were especially controversial. But Gersony’s work ultimately convinced decision-makers to curtail food aid that was being used to prop up a dictatorship. A number of steps were taken to reduce the chances that the aid would be diverted to the military.

Kaplan has known Gersony for more than 35 years and on assignment as a journalist would run into him in remote places. He also conducted more than 100 interviews for the book. Kaplan takes readers into the hardest-hit spots on the planet, creating a portrait that suggests America’s positive humanitarian role in the world is limited. But the book misses some other successes of the past 40 years: the almost total eradication of polio, significant progress in the battle against HIV/AIDS and the U.S. humanitarian response to the 2004 Asian tsunami. But these are minor quibbles with what is an otherwise wonderful account of American efforts around the globe. With still greater challenges on the horizon, we will need to find and empower more people like Bob Gersony — both idealistic and pragmatic — who can help make the world a more secure place.

The Good American

The Epic Life of Bob Gersony, the U.S. Government’s Greatest Humanitarian

By Robert D. Kaplan