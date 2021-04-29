In the middle of the book, finally, Ferguson arrives at a tool for analyzing disasters that he does embrace: the study of networks. This is hardly surprising for a scholar who has spent his life writing about financial markets and colonial empires, but it’s especially useful for explaining global health crises. From the Athenian plague first described by Thucydides, to the Black Death of the 14th century, to the bubonic plagues that swept Europe for 400 years, to the flu pandemic of 1918 and the recent outbreak of coronavirus cousins SARS and MERS, the story of pandemics is at heart the story of the societies they prey on — how they are linked and what kind of information they share. As Ferguson puts it: “The history of mankind’s changing susceptibility to infectious diseases tends to be written as a history of pathogens — as one damned microbe after another. . . . [But] it might make as much sense to tell this history as the story of our evolving social networks.”