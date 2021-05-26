For most of U.S. history, the conventional narrative has had law enforcement authorities responding to widespread community violence, necessitating a “war on crime.” This framing has provided advance justification for the use of force by police and set the conditions for a political economy that supplants reasoned governance with empty sloganeering. Hinton points out that one such slogan, “law and order,” acts as a talisman that immunizes police from accountability and politicians from their failure to address the myriad social problems that disproportionately affect citizens of color. The reality, Hinton contends, is that Black communities have for decades responded to police violence with acts of rebellion.
This is the story Hinton tells with historical precision and analytical rigor.
The most controversial part of “America on Fire” is probably Hinton’s unapologetic decision to refer to acts of urban violence as Black “rebellions” and not “riots” or some neutral descriptor. This is a distinction with profound consequence. The sheer number of Black rebellions — scores from Los Angeles to Gary, Ind., to the Deep South — that constitute Hinton’s data set will be astonishing to most, as they have been largely buried in major media treatments. What’s more, Hinton refers to these rebellions with a clear tone of justification. The disparate incidence of police violence, often with the nod (if not the affirmative cooperation) of the state, is responsible for the urban unrest in our history and our present. Here, Hinton’s temporal claim must be set in stark relief: Turning the conventional narrative on its head, she argues that acts of Black rebellion always follow police violence, and not the other way around; that rebellion — even violent rebellion — is a response to police violence and not the cause of increased policing in Black communities. Many will bristle at this claim, but no one can argue with the history that Hinton details in support of her thesis.
One example illustrates how even minor, but unjustified, aggressions by police can lead to protests. Hinton recounts an instance when the teenage residents of a housing project were having a party in Stockton, Calif., in 1968. Two White officers came to shut it down. Feeling outnumbered by the residents, they called for backup. Forty additional officers arrived and ordered the residents to disperse, claiming they were unlawfully assembled — in their own space. Unnecessary police intervention turned “a party into a protest.”
Another example involves physical violence and death. Hinton writes about an Alexandria, Va., police officer who had a long history of beating Black teenagers and insisted on referring to them as “colored” despite their protestations. This officer was never disciplined by the police force; instead, he was consistently praised. His actions and those of other so-called “bad apples” on the force terrorized the Black community for years. Black citizens complained through all the proper channels and engaged in minor protests, but all to no avail. When a store owner shot and killed a Black teen in 1970, and the police failed to fairly investigate, that was “the last straw”: Violent rebellion ensued when the citizens realized that the problem was more than a few bad apples. Rather, the entire tree was poisoned.
The book is sobering, particularly along three registers. First, although Hinton lays out a compelling history of Black response to police violence, she notes that nowadays it takes acts of “extraordinary” police violence to prompt the forms of rebellion peppered throughout the country’s history.
The recent trial of former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin for the murder of George Floyd corroborates this point. It took nine minutes of video, testimony from a police chief, a prosecutorial dream team and a generally unprecedented piercing of the “blue wall of silence” to secure a conviction. Meanwhile, the daily violence and indignities that Black people experience in encounters with police go unaddressed. In this sense, Hinton argues that the status quo has won. Ordinary police violence has become normalized, run-of-the-mill. We respond to only its most brutal forms.
The book’s second sobering contention deals with public policy, where Hinton points out a cruel irony: The typical response to acts of rebellion is more policing. More policing leads to more police violence. More police violence leads to further acts of rebellion. This cycle is “self-defeating at best, and grievously harmful at worst.” More policing, in Hinton’s account, should be at the bottom of the list of policy prescriptions, since it invites the very occurrence that it purports to undermine. A better approach would be to fund programs that provide relief from abject poverty, lack of educational opportunity and the host of other social conditions that help maintain a racial hierarchy in the United States.
Here, Hinton is in lockstep with UCLA legal scholar Devon Carbado, who has argued that court interpretations of the Fourth Amendment allow police officers to “force interactions with African Americans with little or no basis.” Such “front-end” encounters, he argues, lead to “back-end” violence. The more we encourage unwanted and unmerited interaction between police and Black Americans, largely in underprivileged communities, the more we flirt with increased injury and death visited on these communities. And, if history is a guide, rebellions will follow.
The book also forces the reader to confront the limits and the failures of the civil rights movement. Its methods and impact proved insufficient to bring about the sort of structural change necessary for racial equality. Rebellion or “sustained insurgency” has always been in the background, edited out of our history books, but reminding the country that the hydraulic force of unheard voices and unfulfilled promises will find a vehicle for expression. Hence the long and uninterrupted history of Black rebellion.
Not since Angela Davis’s 2003 book, “Are Prisons Obsolete?,” has a scholar so persuasively challenged our conventional understanding of the criminal legal system. To be clear, Hinton does not think she’s merely engaged in an academic exercise to “reframe” narratives or “recharacterize” norms. Her work is far more consequential. She offers in “America on Fire” a vivid description of historical events. She provides an account — as her subtitle suggests — of an “untold” story. Hinton tells this story with clarity, and her conclusions should serve as a wake-up call to policymakers. She charts a course to move beyond rebellions. The question, however, is whether the United States has the political will to do it.
AMERICA ON FIRE
The Untold History of Police Violence and Black Rebellion Since the 1960s
By Elizabeth Hinton. Liveright. 408 pp. $29.95