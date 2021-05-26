The most controversial part of “America on Fire” is probably Hinton’s unapologetic decision to refer to acts of urban violence as Black “rebellions” and not “riots” or some neutral descriptor. This is a distinction with profound consequence. The sheer number of Black rebellions — scores from Los Angeles to Gary, Ind., to the Deep South — that constitute Hinton’s data set will be astonishing to most, as they have been largely buried in major media treatments. What’s more, Hinton refers to these rebellions with a clear tone of justification. The disparate incidence of police violence, often with the nod (if not the affirmative cooperation) of the state, is responsible for the urban unrest in our history and our present. Here, Hinton’s temporal claim must be set in stark relief: Turning the conventional narrative on its head, she argues that acts of Black rebellion always follow police violence, and not the other way around; that rebellion — even violent rebellion — is a response to police violence and not the cause of increased policing in Black communities. Many will bristle at this claim, but no one can argue with the history that Hinton details in support of her thesis.