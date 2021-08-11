More important, the United States ended up empowering countries whose fundamental policies could take a drastic U-turn in the event of regime change. Spurred by the harsh political repression of the shah, and a growing anti-Americanism that petrodollar interdependence helped aggravate, Iran saw the most extreme of regime changes with the 1979 revolution and the birth of an Islamic republic radically opposed to the United States and its regional allies. The Iranian revolution shocked the world and shook the very bases of petrodollar interdependence. Despite the predictions, it did not lead to its end — on the contrary, it reinforced some of its basic premises, rendering the relationship between the United States and Saudi Arabia even more fundamental. It also exacerbated its contradictions, with the United States ever more embroiled in the support, defense and armament of authoritarian partners such as Saudi Arabia, and petrodollars financing an array of problematic foreign policies — from Iran contra to the anti-Soviet Afghan resistance — that would often backfire in later years.