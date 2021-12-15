While Borrell devotes attention to the efforts of the vaccine-makers, the lion’s share of “The First Shots” depicts the chaos of the U.S. government’s attempts both to curtail and to downplay the impact of the pandemic. However, to get to the dramatic, fast-moving tale of the outbreak response and vaccine development, readers must first wade through some complex early sections that make for fairly dense reading for a nonscientific audience. For example, while discussing a string of letters in the coronavirus’s nearly 30,000-letter genetic code, Borrell offers readers a sample of how the string of code began and lists 197 characters that span six lines. Two pages later, he includes 32 lines of hundreds of letters of code that, for laypeople, bog down otherwise crisp prose.