A story this expansive and consequential could surely fill many books. (Think of how many have been written about the 1918 influenza pandemic.) So it really isn’t surprising that two journalists have tackled the same big story in separate new books — with similar titles and stark covers featuring syringes. The books offer dueling tales of how coronavirus vaccines were developed in what seemed like record time. While they cover some of the same territory and quote some of the same people, the books largely shine their respective lights on different narrative slices of the story.
In “The First Shots: The Epic Rivalries and Heroic Science Behind the Race to the Coronavirus Vaccine,” journalist Brendan Borrell covers the time frame from the initial spread of the new respiratory virus in China in late 2019 through the inauguration of President Biden in January 2021. Borrell focuses chiefly on the politics surrounding the coronavirus outbreak, particularly the dysfunction at the highest levels of the Trump administration while public health officials were laser-focused on saving lives.
In “A Shot to Save the World: The Inside Story of the Life-or-Death Race for a Covid-19 Vaccine,” Wall Street Journal reporter Gregory Zuckerman puts the emphasis on the science and business angles of vaccine development. His book reads like a noble attempt to record into history the names of those whose ideas and experiments were pivotal in the creation of the vaccines. The first two-thirds of Zuckerman’s book are devoted to laying down markers for those who deserve credit: the scientists and researchers, as well as the pharmaceutical companies and executives, whose sweat equity and money yielded vaccines for a pandemic that has, to date, killed about 5.3 million people worldwide and nearly 800,000 in the United States.
Both books contain an abundance of stories featuring frustrated scientists who seem to live in their labs, who endure ferocious professional battles and who must humble themselves to raise funds for their work.
While Borrell devotes attention to the efforts of the vaccine-makers, the lion’s share of “The First Shots” depicts the chaos of the U.S. government’s attempts both to curtail and to downplay the impact of the pandemic. However, to get to the dramatic, fast-moving tale of the outbreak response and vaccine development, readers must first wade through some complex early sections that make for fairly dense reading for a nonscientific audience. For example, while discussing a string of letters in the coronavirus’s nearly 30,000-letter genetic code, Borrell offers readers a sample of how the string of code began and lists 197 characters that span six lines. Two pages later, he includes 32 lines of hundreds of letters of code that, for laypeople, bog down otherwise crisp prose.
Once Borrell gets past the deep dives into genetic codes and technical lingo, the pace picks up. “The First Shots” is at its best when it’s dishing on political and turf wars and the uneven federal response to the pandemic, highlighted by the Hunger Games-esque competition among states for necessary supplies, and the lack of federal guidelines and high-level role-modeling for the wearing of masks.
Among Borrell’s political vignettes: He recounts how a Politico reporter got word in August 2020 that a Department of Health and Human Services official was pressuring Centers for Disease Control and Prevention employees to downplay the risk of children contracting covid. As the reporter investigated the story, “he learned something that made his hair stand on end,” Borrell writes. The revelation was, according to the book, that an HHS scientific adviser “was meddling with the publication of information in the agency’s journal, ‘Morbidity and Mortality Weekly Report,’ ” described as the sacrosanct “voice of the CDC . . . meant to provide authoritative advice and information for scientists and health-care workers.” The reporter obtained emails that Borrell says showed the official urging the CDC to alter scientific reports that could negatively affect President Donald Trump’s “plan to get kids back in school.”
Borrell deftly contrasts the sincerity that career public health servants bring to their duty to protect the public’s well-being with the cynicism of some Trump administration officials who rejected the experts’ advice if it risked political damage to the president. Borrell writes that after the federal vaccine program, Operation Warp Speed, was announced, it served as “a useful foil in diverting attention from the growing coronavirus death toll, which was rising due to the administration’s rejection of masking and its refusal to organize a federally coordinated public health response.”
“Scapegoating,” Borrell writes, “continued to be another essential part of the White House coronavirus strategy.”
In chronicling the race to create a coronavirus vaccine, Zuckerman takes the long view. He delves into the years of groundwork laid by scientists who tackled earlier viruses. “A Shot to Save the World” brings readers back to 1979 and the AIDS crisis, and traces the progression of treatments for AIDS and HIV. Zuckerman methodically describes the evolution of scientific understanding of messenger RNA (mRNA), initially viewed as an unstable substance that breaks down quickly inside the body before it’s able to deliver instructions to cells to combat diseases. Zuckerman dedicates nine pages to Jon Wolff, a mRNA pioneer at the University of Wisconsin at Madison School of Medicine. In 1990, Wolff and several colleagues published an article about “the first successful use of mrna” that could be used as a vaccine, as it ultimately was for Pfizer and Moderna.
“A Shot to Save the World” unfolds as a fairly slow, step-by-step tale of dogged researchers whose work formed the building blocks of the world’s knowledge about viruses and vaccines. Zuckerman seems to have targeted the book at readers who have an appetite for deep absorption in incremental scientific advances and the workings of the pharmaceutical industry. The storytelling doesn’t pick up speed and urgency until the last hundred or so pages, when the coronavirus enters the picture. We are introduced to impossibly dedicated researchers who are more comfortable reading scientific journals in lonely labs than they are pitching potential investors or vying for grant money. “Biology is slow moving and eureka moments are rare, so pressures mount,” Zuckerman writes.
“The life of a scientist can be grueling, tedious, and unsatisfying,” he continues. “Researchers learn early in their careers that they’ll likely make, at most, incremental contributions to their field.”
“A Shot to Save the World” captures the struggles of pharmaceutical company executives at Moderna, BioNTech and Novavax, laying out in vivid scenes the professional jealousies and fierce competition within the industry. Despite the rivalries, Zuckerman also shows the way some companies and organizations collaborated in the fight to defeat the virus.
If your primary interest is in the politics that muddied the pursuit of vaccines, “A Shot to Save the World” may not be for you. If you’re looking for a brisk telling of the U.S. reaction to the pandemic alongside the pursuit of a vaccine — including the volatile clashes between political appointees and public health experts — you may find Borrell’s “The First Shots” more readable, once you get past all the genetic coding.
The First Shots
The Epic Rivalries and Heroic Science Behind the Race
to the Coronavirus Vaccine
By Brendan Borrell
Mariner.
302 pp. $28
A Shot to Save the World
The Inside Story
of the Life-or-Death Race for a Covid-19 Vaccine
By Gregory Zuckerman
Portfolio.
355 pp. $30