To choose candidates for state office, the Virginia GOP sometimes runs a primary and sometimes holds a convention. To reduce the chances that a Trumpist candidate would run away with the nomination, party insiders this year pushed for a convention. (Because of the pandemic, it ended up being an “unassembled convention,” with delegates voting in 39 sites around the state.) To be sure, extremist candidates can also prevail at conventions, as such gatherings attract the most ideologically committed party members. But Virginia Republicans offset that tendency by instituting a system that let the delegates — some 53,000 — list their preferences in ranked order for all seven gubernatorial candidates, and requiring that the nominee secure a majority of votes (not just a plurality). That process forced candidates to reach out to the broadest possible spectrum of delegates, putting a thumb on the scale against the most extreme populism.