“Subtle Tools” necessarily ends not just with the arrival of the Biden administration in Washington but with the attempted insurrection at the Capitol on Jan. 6, which Greenberg reads as a culmination of political decay after 9/11. She worries about the vagueness of the term “domestic terrorist” as applied to the rioters, concerned that “the subtle tools would persist even in a newly defined context” in the form of an ill-conceived crackdown mirroring the response to 9/11. Yet she also hopes that the experience of the riot can help reestablish appreciation for the norms that have eroded over the past 20 years. Eight months after Jan. 6, this assessment seems too pessimistic and too optimistic at once: The long list of rioters pleading to relatively minor misdemeanor charges doesn’t yet foreshadow a power grab by security agencies, while the Republican Party’s continued willingness to embrace claims of election fraud shows that legal and political norms remain tattered. If the U.S. response to 9/11 changed everything, Jan. 6 — despite its horror — looks to have changed very little.