Mario Del Pero is a professor of international history at SciencesPo in Paris.

Simon Reid-Henry’s “Empire of Democracy” is elegantly written and often intelligent, yet remains a fragmentary, incomplete and at times stunningly imprecise book. The point of departure, on which many historians of the modern world now focus, is the 1970s, when some of the current intractable problems were first incubated. To Reid-Henry, democracy is not a static and ahistorical system. It’s more fragile and vulnerable than we often realize, as its current crisis clearly reveals. The 1970s witnessed the convergence of multiple crises, political and economic. Industrial productivity — the measure of output per unit of input, which defines the basic efficiency of the economy — plummeted, and so did business profits; declining growth unexpectedly combined with skyrocketing inflation, driven also, but not exclusively, by the steep rise of the price of oil; nation-states struggled to include a more diverse, aging and demanding citizenry, and to preserve their sovereignty vis-a-vis technological changes and new forms of global financial speculation that transcended borders and faced an increasingly weak firewall in outdated national regulations.

The pillars of the post-1945 Western, affluent and partially redistributive society began to be inexorably eroded. That society had been based on the assumption that a stable equilibrium between liberty and equality could and should be achieved through economic growth and an expanding welfare state administered at the national level. From the late 1960s, that assumption was first challenged and then discarded. A political, social and even cultural realignment ensued. The timeline and intensity of this realignment varied, but no society examined here — in North America, Europe or Oceania — really escaped it. More and more global in scope, the “triumvirate power of business, banking and political leaders” had an easy game against a fragmented and weakened labor. Its objective was to restore both political stability and business profitability: to “save capitalism,” Reid-Henry writes, more than “safeguard democracy.” Or, better (and more in tune with the title of the book), to radically rethink the meaning of democracy, subordinating the search for equality to a very narrowly defined conception of freedom, in which the private individual is the primary, and often the only, “political unit,” Reid-Henry contends.

A turn to monetarism — centered on the assumption that the key variable was the supply of money and empowering as never before the unelected officials of the Fed and various central banks — acted in combination with policies of deregulation that removed states’ controls on financial activities, competition for access to swiftly transferrable capital and a general effort to loosen the constraints on market activity. The weakening of national sovereignty was not matched by the effective creation of regional or global governance, often limited to ad hoc structures such as the Group of 6 (then of 7, 8 and 20) inaugurated in the mid-1970s. The new system was volatile, finance-dominated and centered on the towering figure of the citizen-consumer, the epitome of this new understanding of what freedom was and ought to be: the possibility to consume as never before, relying on easy and unregulated credit.

In various enlightening pages, Reid-Henry sketches out the nature and contradictions of this consumerist democracy, where consumption drove economic growth and credit “was, or at least it appeared to be, the collective means to fulfill, literally, everyone’s ends.” Democratic rights, and their basic grammar, were thus redefined in a very minimal way. This was visible in the realm of consumption as well as in that of humanitarianism and human rights, another example Reid-Henry effectively engages with in describing a model ultimately centered on “the sanctity of the unobliged individual.”

Through consumption and private debt, social classes seemed to be disappearing: Cheap credit was in its own way making everyone better off — despite staggering levels of economic inequality, more visible in the United States but common to all the capitalist democracies of the West. Because of globalization, Reid-Henry shows, the nation-state and its sovereignty seemed also to be on the wane: Political and economic elites were transnational in scope and outlook; nationalism was often considered synonymous with outdated parochialism. But issues of class and nation and, as Reid-Henry explains, the “rumblings from the margins of society” staged a spectacular come back. The 9/11 attacks and the 2008 financial crash — nationalism with a vengeance produced by the former and the end of the cheap-credit bonanza provoked by the latter — exposed the inner contradictions of the (dis)order built after the 1970s. In a vicious cycle of “crisis upon crisis,” the institutions of democracy were challenged and frequently discredited: “The anti-liberal moment” finally arrived, and democratic politics found itself weaponless, no knowing “which way to turn, between national institutions that have been hollowed out and international ones that have not yet been built up,” the author writes.

Reid-Henry narrates this story with elegance and gusto. He strives to leave no base untouched and jumps confidently from examining western Sydney’s urban transformation to commenting on Verona’s communist social clubs. Unfortunately, this confidence seems often unwarranted, and the book is marred by inexcusable factual mistakes. Just to mention some of the most glaring: Alcide De Gasperi, Italy’s prime minister from 1945 to 1953, was not a “former resistance fighter”; in France the death penalty was abolished not in the early 1960s but in 1981 (with the last execution by guillotine taking place as late as 1977); when the Cold War crumbled, Charles Krauthammer was not “a young and soon to be famous political aide,” but a renowned columnist and a Pulitzer Prize laureate; during the Cold War the Balkans had been anything but “well within the Soviet orbit.” The paperback edition that this book deserves will certainly need much more thorough editing and fact-checking.

To this we must add a more structural and in many ways unavoidable flaw. The book covers an impressive array of issues and national examples, although it tends sometimes to lump together, often under vague labels such as “neoliberalism” or “monetarism,” experiences that were much more dissimilar than Reid-Henry would have us believe. President Bill Clinton’s fiscal policies — with five income brackets, the top one 12 points higher than Ronald Reagan’s — were, for instance, markedly more progressive and sound than those of his two predecessors; the European Union’s massive transfers to its poorer regions via its structural and investment funds, to offer another example, show that its nature is much more hybrid than the description presented in this book. Despite the impressive scope of the analysis, that analysis is nonetheless incomplete, insofar as it describes processes of global integration that would require the inclusion of other actors and stories, beginning of course with China and East Asia. The transformation of democracy and capitalism in the West cannot, in other words, be understood by isolating and disentangling just the West, as broad and flexible as we want it to be.