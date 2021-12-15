Brands’s top-down approach may explain his failure to answer the central questions he asks in his prologue: “What causes a man to forsake his country and take arms against it? What prompts others, hardly distinguishable in station or success, to defend that country against the rebels?” Many social historians before him have recognized that the revolution was more than a war between mother country and colonies; it was a war that set colonist against colonist, dividing families and communities and pitting one class or race against another. Brands, however, does not parse this civil war as finely as other historians have done. He does not distinguish between rebels — or loyalists — motivated by ideology and those motivated by material or economic interests. He does not distinguish between Northern loyalists, whose careers or businesses tied them to the apron strings of Britain, and the many Southern loyalists whose goal was revenge against an elite planter class who had refused them a voice in colonial politics for decades. The bloody civil war in the Carolinas and Georgia began not in 1776 but in 1775, when these same backcountry farmers, weary of taxation without representation imposed by their colonial legislatures, rebelled against the planters we call patriots. It was not love of Britain but hatred of homegrown oppressors that drove these farmers to join forces with a British army they saw as liberators. If many Northern loyalists were hardly distinguishable “in station or success” from the Franklins and Adamses of the colonial world, the Southern loyalists were surely cut from a humbler cloth.