Just how severe and extensive inequality and its distorting impacts have become is often quite shocking. The median price of a home in San Francisco, for instance, would purchase 39.8 homes in Detroit. This is neither natural nor inevitable: Policy decisions that might have been — and still could be — different promote such insane concentration of wealth. Ending the mortgage interest deduction, which benefits only 7 million or so households, many squarely in the 9.9 percent, would be one concrete step toward greater equality. Another of Stewart’s policy suggestions is to eliminate the tax-advantaged status of exorbitantly wealthy private-university endowments. He cites one economist’s estimate that Princeton University alone receives a taxpayer subsidy of $54,000 per student each year, while the average Pell grant recipient gets $4,010. Many of his other suggestions are familiar but nonetheless vital: breaking up monopolies and oligopolies across the many economic sectors they dominate; implementing public financing for campaigns; increasing public funding for media, health care and schools; and ending inheritance-tax exemptions.