Sometimes, though, it’s hard to connect the historical section with the set of solutions. For example, in the first part of the book, she discusses the history of judges weakening antitrust law. But she doesn’t explain how her proposals would address the deep-rooted problem of today’s largely pro-monopoly judiciary, since she doesn’t suggest removing power from judges (including the hundreds of new Trump-appointed ones, conservatives who are likely to be hostile to her goals). It’s not even clear whether her suggested policy changes would have blocked the infamous merger she cites at the beginning of the book, the one in which a judge facilitated Ovation Pharmaceuticals’ price-gouging of medicine for sick babies.