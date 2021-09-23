But they weren’t all feckless boobies, as the Blatherskite proved. Harold Vanderbilt skippered yachts to victory in America’s Cup races. And boy did they love to build stuff. We’re talking edifice complex. The list of their palazzos, chateaus and Newport summer “cottages” would wipe that sneer of cold command from Ozymandias’s face. Like his mighty works, few survived, but Newport’s “The Breakers” — three times the size of the White House — remains Rhode Island’s biggest tourist draw. The book begins on a sad note with Gladys Vanderbilt, great-granddaughter of its builders, being ordered to vacate the premises after a dispute with the preservation society that now owned it. The book closes by taking the reader on a ghost tour of vanished Vanderbilt properties in Manhattan. It is so haunting and beautifully written that I found myself reading it over and over.