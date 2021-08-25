Tina M. Campt’s “A Black Gaze: Artists Changing How We See” is deeply invested in visibility. Through close engagement with the work of nine lens-based artists variously picturing Blackness, the book boldly articulates a new way of apprehending the visual order of everyday life. Campt, a professor of humanities and modern culture and media at Brown University, presents the phrase “a Black gaze” (she insists on the indefinite article “a,” instead of the definite article “the,” to underscore the “multiple and polyvalent” possibilities in the term) as a model for seeing “with, through, and alongside” Black people. The gaze, a framework first employed in feminist criticism to describe the objectifying power of the male spectator, becomes something multivalent in Campt’s recasting. For her, a Black gaze is both a way of understanding how artists work and a term for the active modes of engagement demanded of attentive viewers.
Among the artists Campt considers is Deana Lawson, the first photographer to win the Hugo Boss Prize, whose solo exhibition is on display at the Guggenheim in New York until Oct. 11. In Lawson’s large-format portraits, Campt sees both an invitation and a challenge to viewers. One of Lawson’s most arresting images shows a nude Brazilian woman reclining on a staircase, a pose that invokes the recumbent neoclassical odalisque while perhaps riffing on the cubist abstraction of Marcel Duchamp’s “Nude Descending a Staircase, No. 2.” The woman addresses the camera unabashed, not so much insisting on her own agency as presuming it. “Rather than scrutinizing them,” Campt writes of Lawson’s photographic subjects, “they scrutinize us, and we are captured in an inscrutable and inscrutably powerful Black gaze.”
Arthur Jafa, the polymathic visual artist and cinematographer, emerges as one of Campt’s key interlocutors. She opens the book with an extended gloss on “4:44,” the music video Jafa directed for Jay-Z, and she returns to his work again in a chapter (Campt stylizes them as “verses”) dedicated to his oeuvre. In writing about Jafa’s films, Campt bumps up against the limits of her critical approach: namely, using written language to describe visual, sonic and immersive media. As she argues, motion is everything to Jafa’s art; yet her words studiously burrow into fixed images, suspending sights that Jafa intends for us to experience in the flow. Her opening description of Jay-Z’s performance in Jafa’s “4:44” video, for instance, flattens out what is a dynamic visual spectacle.
Of course, art criticism can’t be the art itself. What it can do, however, is shine a light on what art the audience should consider and how they might consider it. It can provide biographical and historical context. It can make connections between and among artists. It can propose theoretical frameworks — or to put it in plainer terms, tools that readers can use to enhance their perception or thinking about art.
Campt is at her best when she does not ask her criticism to do something it can’t effectively do (that is, to capture an immersive visual and sonic experience) and instead focuses on what it can do: introduce ways of seeing, hearing and feeling with greater acuity. In this regard, Campt’s own gaze might be the most compelling of all. Throughout the book, she models a striking way of seeing and relating to art, what she elsewhere terms her “studio practice of writing.” “Rather than writing about artworks,” she explains, “I spend most of my time at exhibitions and galleries sitting with and writing to them.” This often involves sitting on the floor of galleries, museums and studios, establishing a vantage point that allows her to submit herself to the work and engage it with humility, and, as a consequence, render herself better able to meet the art on its own terms.
For the viewer, a Black gaze is a rigorous form of engagement with art, one that makes demands on both thinking and feeling. This labor is necessary and purposeful, Campt argues, particularly when one is surrounded by so much Black suffering and death. At a time when the visual is often victimizing for Black people, art has a vital role to play in restoring joy and even hope. A Black gaze, Campt argues, can also be celebratory. It understands that Black life cannot be reduced to its responses to white supremacy, that Black people can do more than endure.
The signal contribution of “A Black Gaze” is its call to active engagement with art that depicts Black people not as objects but as agents. For Black viewers, it offers license to be at home in one’s own skin. For non-Black viewers, it issues an invitation to action, not of a performative sympathy but of rigorous reflection. Personal identifications, Campt argues, are not the only bridges viewers can build between themselves and a work of art. One can bear witness. One can trust the vision of those who can see what you may never see.
A Black Gaze
Artists Changing
How We See
By Tina M. Campt
MIT.
219 pp. $29.95