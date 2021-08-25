Campt is at her best when she does not ask her criticism to do something it can’t effectively do (that is, to capture an immersive visual and sonic experience) and instead focuses on what it can do: introduce ways of seeing, hearing and feeling with greater acuity. In this regard, Campt’s own gaze might be the most compelling of all. Throughout the book, she models a striking way of seeing and relating to art, what she elsewhere terms her “studio practice of writing.” “Rather than writing about artworks,” she explains, “I spend most of my time at exhibitions and galleries sitting with and writing to them.” This often involves sitting on the floor of galleries, museums and studios, establishing a vantage point that allows her to submit herself to the work and engage it with humility, and, as a consequence, render herself better able to meet the art on its own terms.