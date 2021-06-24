It shouldn’t need saying, but a military compound used to house terrorism suspects is not a suitable place for the quarantine, isolation and treatment of mostly elderly citizens, already known to be a group vulnerable to severe infection. The alleged reason for the suggestion was the president’s obsession with keeping the numbers of cases in the United States low. While energies were consumed with the Diamond Princess and other cruise ships, the virus quietly entered the country and started to spread, even as the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention struggled to develop a test capable of establishing that fact.
This episode illustrates two of the common factors that tie together the many missteps documented in the book. One is the wasting of time and energy on narrow issues such as cruise ships, or the discredited treatment hydroxychloroquine, rather than accepting that the situation was bad and going to get much worse without the hard work of pandemic management. The other is the conviction that the negative press coverage was the problem, not the virus that was causing it.
Over and over again, whenever public health and public relations came into conflict, public health lost out. Trump’s complaints directed at “the Doctors” kept coming back to the same charge — negativity — including a remarkable, petulant presidential Oval Office outburst roughly halfway through the book. “I am sick and tired of how negative you all are. . . . I spend half of my day responding to what Tony Fauci has to say, and I’m the president of the United States!” Later in the same exchange, Trump told coronavirus response coordinator Deborah Birx: “Every time you talk, I get depressed. You have to stop that.” As if the pandemic could be defeated by the power of positive thinking, and Birx should just cheer up and promote policies that she knew would lead to more illness and death than the alternatives.
In general, the book is not strong or detailed on the scientific nuts and bolts. This is not a place to come if you want to understand the nitty-gritty of why the CDC’s test development went so very awry. But Abutaleb and Paletta are on the money when it comes to the challenges in formulating policy advice on the basis of science that was not fully settled. As they write, “The task force members . . . had to make the best decisions they could and update their guidelines as the scientific understanding grew.”
The point is illustrated well by the politicization of masks. Amid early concerns about an exponential wave of infections flooding into the health-care system, experts including Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, argued against mask use, concerned that hoarding by the public would leave health-care workers deprived of vital personal protective equipment (PPE). This advice would later change as evidence accumulated showing that mask-wearing by a large fraction of the population is an effective intervention. This shift was interpreted as a political flip-flop, rather than science in progress, and adopted as ammunition by those adamantly opposed to masks. Mask use became irrevocably politicized, and attempts to convince doubters foundered amid an epidemic of cherry-picked evidence.
Shortages of PPE were in fact a serious concern early in the pandemic, because of an incoherent approach that set states and even individual health-care networks against one another. In just one example of many, the book alleges that the work of a “Shadow Task Force” run by Jared Kushner diverted “30 percent of ‘key supplies’ from the Strategic National Stockpile to operate forty-four drive through testing sites for five to ten days.”
That the response was chaotic and dysfunctional will not be news, but according to this account there were opportunities to take a different course. Some officials emerge with credit, although it must be noted that, as with all tales of palace intrigue, the story is inevitably shaped by the sources. As time went on more efforts were put into finding ingenious reasons to deny the seriousness of the pandemic rather than to respond to it, with the nadir being the appointment of Scott Atlas as special coronavirus adviser to the president, to give the advice Trump wanted to hear.
This casting of reality as whatever you want to believe led to a sort of choose-your-own-pandemic, in which decisions were pushed ever downward to governors, mayors or individuals. Some of these were well resourced, others not, but all less well than they would have been with adequate federal support. Members of the coronavirus task force resorted to broadcasting their own advice as widely as possible, either in meetings with local officials or through the media, so those who were willing to hear and act on it could benefit. The divided, inconsistent messaging set up the disastrous fall and winter, when deaths peaked at well over 4,000 each day.
We will be examining the mistakes and missteps of 2020 for decades, probably centuries. This book will be one of the places future historians will start, if far from where they will finish. The epilogue expresses hopes that in the next pandemic, “the nation rallies together.” Unfortunately the partisan divisions in the United States are deep, illustrated by reluctant vaccine uptake in Republican strongholds. This book will not change that, although it reminds us of the dangers of relying on policy-based evidence rather than evidence-based policy. You cannot intimidate an earthquake or bully a hurricane to do your bidding, and a virus cannot be fired.
Pandemics have a way of making history. From the Black Death to the 1918-19 flu to HIV, infectious-disease outbreaks convulse societies in a way matched only by how readily humans forget them once they are over. Abutaleb and Paletta describe in sobering detail how the Trump White House chose to forget about the current pandemic while it was still going on.
Nightmare Scenario
Inside the Trump Administration’s Response to the Pandemic That Changed History
By Yasmeen Abutaleb and Damian Paletta
Harper.
478 pp. $30