Chandra Manning is a professor of history at Georgetown University. Her most recent book is “Troubled Refuge: Struggling for Freedom in the Civil War.”



A woman and children join soldiers of the 31st Pennsylvania Regiment in a Union Army camp near Washington during the Civil War. Women didn’t simply wait on the sidelines while men fought, Stephanie McCurry writes. (AP Photo/Library of Congress)

Years ago in Belfast, I provided a combination of child care and research assistance to a scholar creating a dictionary of female Irish poets, a project motivated by her frustration with contemporaries’ claims that they had inherited no tradition, so they had to create one. There was a tradition, she argued, but subsequent generations seemed intent on erasing it.

This experience kept coming to mind as I read “Women’s War: Fighting and Surviving the American Civil War” by Belfast native Stephanie McCurry. Her hometown is a palpable presence in the book as McCurry combines the personal, the political and the scholarly to combat an analogous erasure of women from the history of war and to argue that the Civil War and emancipation caused a revolutionary break with the past not only for women but because of them.

Readers expecting hoop-skirted ladies soothing fevered soldiers’ brows will not find them here. Fundamentally, the book is about the impact of women — as a category — on the Civil War specifically and rules of warfare generally. It explodes the fiction that men fight wars while women idle on the sidelines. But it is not a “girl power” story, either. McCurry wants readers to know that war is mostly a tragedy for everyone. She tells her story through three exploratory chapters. The first examines the origins of the Lieber Code, a wartime code of conduct adopted by the Union Army and a predecessor to the Geneva Conventions. The second dissects differences between black men’s and women’s experiences of emancipation. The third traces the dashed fortunes of Gertrude Thomas, a fabulously wealthy Confederate woman. Together, the chapters demand a reckoning with how and why women fought.

Chapters 2 and 3 depict emancipation as a revolution as massive as it was incomplete. Emancipation ripped up and remade everything from families to politics, not just in the South but in the whole nation, and to grasp its scope and its limits we need to understand women as participants, not bystanders. These broad points McCurry makes crystal clear, even as she raises questions on finer points.

For example, in the chapter about enslaved men, women and children who fled to the Union Army, McCurry notes that black men persuaded the Union Army “to see the utility of African American men as laborers and soldiers,” but she insists that “the same could not be said of the masses of [black] women . . . who also sought refuge with the Army.” Now, there is little question that many Union officials went into the war utterly dismissive of black women, but black women also worked for the Union Army — in hospitals, on docks, over cook-fires, over washtubs and more — and their actions forced soldiers, the Union war effort and emancipation policy to evolve, whether officials liked it or not. McCurry is quite ready to grant white women’s effectiveness at changing men’s minds — elsewhere she writes, “Whatever Union soldiers had once thought, Confederate women left no room for doubt that this was their war” — and to me the evidence says the same was true for black women.

The chapter about Gertrude Thomas and her family’s precipitous fall helps us notice things we might otherwise miss about the meaning of emancipation and the wild contingency of the war’s end, when nobody knew how things would turn out. Thomas’s individual misfortunes notwithstanding, the chapter’s bold claims about the downfall of the planter class are tough to sustain in light of hard evidence that the planter class endured a momentary stumble rather than a permanent fall. As The Washington Post reported in April, the National Bureau of Economic Research recently issued a report using huge, linked data sets to chart Southern household wealth in the decades after the Civil War as a way of studying the impact of sudden economic disruption, and the report clearly documents the fast recovery of the slaveholding elite. Still, McCurry makes clear that slaveholders — especially women — lost a lot more than money when they lost their slaves.

The book lands its strongest blows in the chapter about the Lieber Code . Before the Civil War, no systematic legal guidelines governed armies’ treatment of noncombatants. Civilians (including women) had been subject to violence — massacre, rape, enslavement — at the hands of enemy armies throughout the world since the earliest recorded accounts, but by the mid-19th century, this reality coexisted uneasily with a fiction, which McCurry calls “the distinction,” that women were innocent of causing or carrying out warfare and thus deserved protection from its maelstrom.

Then came the Civil War, which unmasked the fiction of women’s innocent irrelevance. Union troops fighting to sustain the nation’s existence found themselves not only arrayed against armies but also subject to resistance by local civilians, including women, who stole medical supplies, spied, cut telegraph wires, fed Confederate troops, held emancipated slaves against their will and fired pistols at Union soldiers. No Union general had to contend with this inconvenient reality more than Gen. Henry Halleck, who in 1861 commanded the Department of the Missouri, the theater of the war most plagued by irregular warfare. A lawyer and the author of an authoritative 1861 text, “International Law,” Halleck was no legal slouch. He was, however, painfully aware of the gaps between conventional understandings of war and the local women who sheltered, abetted and even joined guerrillas attacking his troops.

If international law offered no guidance on what to do about female rebels, neither did the U.S. Constitution. The constitutional definition of treason — levying war against the United States or providing aid and comfort to its enemies — was plainly met by civilian actions, but the constitutional requirement that trial for treason take place in federal court in the jurisdiction where the offense happened was impossible in the seceded states, where no federal courts functioned. Halleck turned to legal expert (and survivor of the Napoleonic Wars) Francis Lieber to address this dilemma. The Lieber Code, then, came about not because of a bloodthirsty desire to shred all restraints or a Good Samaritan impulse to impose them, but rather as a result of being constitutionally handcuffed from prosecuting rebels — including women — who harmed the war effort.

The Lieber Code replaced “the distinction” that assumed women’s innocence in warfare with a loyalty test: Civilians were entitled to protection not simply if they were female, but rather if they eschewed treason in their political stances and actions. McCurry says the change eviscerated the difference between combatant and noncombatant, but a more precise way of describing it (which is also more supportive of her overall argument) is that the code replaced the category of gender with individual thought and action. It allocated to women, however reluctantly, more capacity for political thought and action than had been recognized before the war and surely more than the conservative Lieber himself favored under ordinary circumstances. In McCurry’s words, “the collapse of the gender assumption that had long undergirded the category of the civilian was thus a cause, and not just a consequence” of the Lieber Code and its long-lasting impact on the laws of war.

In sum, the book’s chief takeaway is that the Civil War and emancipation constituted genuine revolutions whose true radicalness women helped cause and that we can fully see only when we write histories of war with women included. In our world riven by conflict, upheaval and refugee crises that are still often portrayed as chiefly male affairs, it is not a lesson McCurry would confine to the 1860s. She is lamentably and undeniably right that where women and war are concerned, “the same lessons are taught, reluctantly learned, and promptly forgotten,” but perhaps this book will make forgetting a little more difficult.