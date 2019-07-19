Kylie with, from left, D.C. Fire Battalion Chief Chris Sefton, her handler Sgt. Gene Ryan and Matt Glassman, a doctor at Friendship Animal Hospital in Washington. (Justin Wm. Moyer/The Washington Post)

Human bones were found near the George Washington Memorial Parkway in Virginia earlier this month after a days-long search that resulted in the critical injury of a fire department dog, officials said Friday.

Officers responded July 11 to an area near the parkway and Four Mile Run for the report of possible human bones, U.S. Park Police said in a statement. After multiple searches of a 200-yard scene over several days, three human bones — including a skull — were found in a creek bed, the statement said.

Officials said the bones may have washed into the area after recent storms. The remains will be evaluated by the Virginia medical examiner.

Four Mile Run separates Arlington County and the city of Alexandria, and officials said the remains were found in Arlington.

Kylie, a D.C. Fire Department dog trained to locate human remains, was airlifted to an animal hospital after being impaled on a fence during a search after a passerby reported seeing the bones.

[Kylie, an injured D.C. cadaver dog, is recovering after rescuers rushed her to treatment by helicopter]

Animal experts discovered during the two-hour surgery that she had severed a main artery and two large veins in her right front leg.

She was released Wednesday and is expected to recover.