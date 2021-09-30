The worst — and, in my view, most indefensible — fees occur when the bank declines to cover the transaction that triggers the overdraft, yet imposes a charge anyway. Sometimes known as NSF (non-sufficient funds) fees, they often balloon because when a charge or a check is declined or returned, some businesses or financial institutions will automatically resubmit it at least once, meaning the customer gets hit with multiple charges for the same item even if they never take possession of it. Several financial institutions, including USAA Bank and Digital Federal Credit Union, have faced lawsuits related to the practice. Those who charge ordinary overdraft fees often justify them on the grounds that they’re effectively spotting you when you don’t have cash on hand. But in this case, institutions are charging a fee for doing literally nothing. Now the customer not only has an overdraft fee, but also must deal with the consequences of a bounced check or a declined payment on the part of the merchant or creditor, an experience that can involve other costs — material, social and psychological. I’ve often said this is like asking a friend if I can borrow $20, only to have him take $10 out of my wallet for turning down my request.