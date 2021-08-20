This is one of the new faces of war. I knew this before my assignment; drone combat was decades old by then. Nonetheless, the sterility of this type of warfare, which allowed me to kill Taliban fighters in one moment and finish a half-eaten hamburger lunch the next, was chilling. Given the general ineffectiveness of the Afghan security forces, which were supposedly in charge of national defense at this point, it sometimes seemed less that we were supporting their efforts and more that we were engaged in a Sisyphean exercise (since the Taliban never ran out of replacement fighters). The Afghan army leadership seemed content with a status quo that left it in control of population centers while a skilled enemy patrolled the countryside. As I watched the Taliban take over Afghanistan this past week while U.S. forces departed, the farcical nature of the Afghan military became apparent, as did our role in propping up this hollow force through remote warfare. In these grim days, I’ve been thinking about the strangeness of my job, which I was very good at — and the disconnect between war as I had long imagined it and the war I fought.