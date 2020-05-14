But while I’d love to dedicate more of my life to improving my yoga practice, nothing matters more to me than the Internet during this period of intense social isolation. I’ve gone from dreading the little weekly alert that pops up on my phone telling me my screen usage is up to feeling mildly self-righteous about it. Yes, I want to say. I know I was online all day, every day. And I feel great about it. I feel unexpectedly affectionate toward the Internet, almost weepy at times about the sheer accomplishment of the people who designed and built it — an accomplishment that’s more valuable than ever right now.

Technology, in short, is a source of tremendous solace at the moment, and not just because it’s my only line of communication to my parents, my grandparents, the brother whose Netflix account I’m using on a daily basis, my friends and my students — not to mention every company I’ve ever bought a pair of shoes from that suddenly feels the need to inform me via email, at some length, about its response to the coronavirus. Yes, part of what makes me emotional about the Internet is that it connects me to the people I’m feeling emotional about right now. But it’s also my awe about the technological resilience and range of systems that make those connections possible.

I spent an afternoon last week hosting my grandparents’ Great Books group on Zoom for a discussion of Henry James’s “The Turn of the Screw.” From across central New Jersey, a dozen octogenarians and nonagenarians logged in on the computers and iPads that their children and grandchildren had set up for them to question whether James’s modernist ghost story should really be understood as an expression of repressed sexuality, what the true cause of Miles’s death was and whether it would have been a better story if it had a happier ending. The group had been meeting monthly (in person) in New Jersey since the 1960s — almost a decade before Vinton Cerf and Robert Kahn laid out the basic protocols that underlie our online communications in their seminal 1974 paper, “A Protocol for Packet Network Intercommunication.” This was the first time they had met online.

In the group’s early days, society’s primary synchronous communication technology was the telephone network. The traditional telephone system relied on circuits to transmit communications — that is, a dedicated connection from each party on a call to the other. That’s why when a house had one phone line, only one person could use it at a time — the phone system required an entire circuit devoted to each call. There were advantages to that model, especially because having a dedicated circuit meant that telephone calls were very reliable, but it was not a terribly flexible system: It was optimized for oral communication only, and it relied heavily on centralized exchanges to connect those circuits.

The Internet, by contrast, was designed for flexibility. Bandwidth permitting, every member of a household can use it simultaneously, with multiple different devices, in dozens of ways, for many purposes, all at once. When you’re online, whether you’re watching a movie or sending email or videoconferencing with a dozen of your grandparents’ friends, the information that you are sending to or receiving from other computers is being chopped up into small packets that fly through the air to your wireless router, channeled into physical cables connected to your homes, and then routed through different paths across the world. Once it arrives, it gets reordered in the correct sequence to form many kinds of media, including text, images, audio and video.

At its core, the Internet is the rules for how those packets are addressed, routed and ordered correctly — and the thousands of companies and people worldwide that choose to adhere to those rules, reaching agreements to exchange traffic with one another. For all that it has been mocked, the term “series of tubes,” made famous by the late senator Ted Stevens (R-Alaska), is not entirely inapt. But however you picture the Internet in your head, it is nothing short of incredible that an enormous network of cables and wires and routers holds together so many of our workplaces, classrooms, personal communication, exercise routines, entertainment efforts and news sources. At what feels like such an unbelievably fragile moment for all of humanity, the Internet has proved remarkably resilient.

So many things online are terrible and damaging and dark — even now, we’re seeing people take advantage of the pandemic with new attacks and phishing campaigns, distributing malware under the guise of important health updates and infection-tracking maps. But the actual infrastructure underlying the Internet, however it may be misused at times, feels like nothing short of a miracle. That we should all be able to do so much at such social distance from within our homes, that we built the entire system to do it ourselves over just the past five decades, all seems so improbably extraordinary that, more than any marvel of public health or modern medicine, it gives me hope for the future, confidence that we will build more great things, things we perhaps cannot yet describe, but things we will rely on in times of need, systems that will see us through our darkest days in ways we cannot even imagine.

Twitter: @josephinecwolff

