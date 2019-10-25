From the protests in Hong Kong to the increasing power of ethnonationalist governments in India and Europe and the troubling overreach of leaders like President Jair Bolsonaro in Brazil and President Trump in the United States, our global crisis of democracy has never been more apparent or urgent. In their latest book, “The Narrow Corridor: States, Societies, and the Fate of Liberty,” political economists Daron Acemoglu and James A. Robinson hark back to an earlier tradition of postwar social science, asking a fundamental question: What explains the rise and fall of democracy and dictatorship? In so doing, they offer a provocative framework for analyzing our current moment of democratic crisis.

At the heart of Acemoglu and Robinson’s argument is a central insight that for liberty to flourish, societies require both a strong state and a strong civil society. As the authors write, “A strong state is needed to control violence, enforce laws, and provide public services that are critical for a life in which people are empowered to make and pursue their choices.” State action is critical to address issues like financial crises and growing inequality, or to dismantle enduring inequities such as caste and racial hierarchies, or to provide social insurance and welfare in a changing economy. At the same time, societies need a strong civil society to hold the state accountable — and to demand that the state deploy its powers in the service of the common good. As Acemoglu and Robinson write, “Despotism flows from the inability of society to influence the state’s policies and actions.” Democracy and liberty, then, thrive in this “narrow corridor,” where the right balance between a strong state and a strong civil society ensures a virtuous cycle of mobilization, policymaking and accountability. Put another way, we need a strong enough state to protect against various forms of social and economic domination and unfreedom — but we need that state to be democratically accountable to ensure that we don’t fall subject to new forms of political domination instead.

This framework offers a powerful starting point for understanding the many perils facing aspirations for democracy and liberty today.

First, it helpfully recalibrates our American tendency to collapse debates over freedom into a binary clash between the narrow liberty of “free markets” on the one hand, and the economic and political freedoms provided by social-democratic “big government” on the other. As Acemoglu and Robinson note, threats to freedom don’t stem just from the overbearing state that is the boogeyman of most libertarian attacks on economic regulation. Freedom is also lost when a weak state leaves in place social norms and systems that perpetuate racial hierarchies and economic insecurity — what the authors call “Paper Leviathans.” In the U.S. context, the authors cite examples like the weakness of a welfare state dependent on public-private partnerships and a fragmented safety net that perpetuates economic and racial inequality.

Second, Acemoglu and Robinson rightly emphasize that freedom “cannot be engineered” through perfect institutional design. Rather it is a “messy process,” requiring mobilization, conflict, pressure and institutional change over time. One need only to look at the accelerating collapse of our intricate American system of checks and balances under the pressures of the Trump presidency to see the truth of this analysis. Constitutional checks and balances are not self-executing, and the abstract appeal to the rule of law is of little force in the face of authoritarian leaders once they achieve a foothold of power. Real accountability and freedom require genuine political power and mobilization from the bottom up.

Third, Acemoglu and Robinson’s framework helpfully puts social movements and civil society back into the picture of democratic consolidation. Progress, the authors remind us, is driven by social movements that mobilize and pressure policymakers to develop new institutions. Think of how labor rights and social insurance emerged from the first Gilded Age, as policymakers had to respond to labor organizing and mass-movement politics — or how today’s social movements and their calls for a genuine human right to health care and climate equity and racial justice and student debt relief are dramatically transforming the political conversation. This insight operates in the other direction, too. The authors suggest that the persistence of deep racial and economic inequities in the United States is in part due to the relative insulation of American political institutions from this kind of bottom-up pressure. At the same time, civil society pressure is not always progressive: Demands for equity and democracy provoke backlash, and those backlashes can fuel more authoritarian movements and leaders; the authors cite examples like the rise of fascism in 1930s Europe or Augusto Pinochet’s Chile.

Acemoglu and Robinson illustrate their arguments with abbreviated accounts of political change from across world history, including the early-modern European states, the politics of Lebanon, the rise of the 19th-century Zulu state under Shaka, and China from the Tang to the Qing dynasties. While wide-ranging and provocative, this approach does have its limits. Polities do not oscillate between democracy and authoritarianism as monolithic states of being. Rather, they often house both pockets of democracy and pockets of autocracy. The United States has, arguably, been a robust democracy for white men for a long time, while for many communities of color and working people, it’s more akin to an autocracy, where the combination of unaccountable state power (such as policing or immigration enforcement) and absent state power (such as a missing safety net or lack of worker protections within dominating workplaces) means that democracy is largely an aspiration but not a reality.

Indeed, fights for freedom are not always so easily collapsed into the civil-society-vs.-political-elites formulation that Acemoglu and Robinson often deploy. Rather, critical battles are more likely to be between different coalitions that include both civil society actors and policy elites, clashing over who is deserving of freedom and what freedom entails. The Reconstruction Amendments that abolished slavery and ensured equal protection and due process for all residents after the Civil War did owe much to pressure from grass-roots abolitionist movements. But these reforms were quickly followed by a sustained campaign of private paramilitary racial violence and official law and policymaking that reasserted racial hierarchy through Jim Crow. Similarly, the institutional changes won by the civil rights movement were undermined quickly by civil society mobilization among white citizens and traditionalists to oppose desegregation, leading to formal policy changes — such as privatization, defunding of the safety net and mass incarceration — that conservative policymakers used to roll back the more radical aspirations for equity. And much of today’s crisis of American democracy is very clearly a product of political elites’ deliberate dismantling of democratic checks and balances to retain power — whether in the White House, in the GOP Senate or in statehouses like North Carolina’s — with the active and mobilized support of key interest groups and civil society actors on the right.

This raises further questions for defenders of democracy, particularly as we enter a high-stakes period in American politics, facing the prospect of presidential impeachment, a critical 2020 election and a rich debate over a potential 2021 structural democracy reform agenda. What strategies must democratizing social movements use to most effectively jump-start the kind of bottom-up pressure that can force changes in political institutions? For pro-democracy elected officials, bureaucrats and legislators, what structural, institutional reforms should they pursue — beyond simply resistance to autocratic rule — that would yield the most transformative and durable shifts in our social and economic systems to better realize a more inclusive vision of freedom? And what lessons might Americans in the Trump era learn from the social movements of other countries, where bottom-up pressures have been successful in driving anti-colonial, anti-racist, egalitarian and democratizing social change?

Structures are durable until they aren’t, and we are in a moment of sudden plasticity, when our political structure can tip toward freedom or further away from it. While Acemoglu and Robinson do not offer a playbook for today’s reformers, their book raises important questions that we will all have to grapple with.

THE NARROW CORRIDOR

States, Societies, and the Fate of Liberty

By Daron Acemoglu and James A. Robinson

Penguin Press. 576 pp. $32

