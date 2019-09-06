Diane Cole is book columnist for the Psychotherapy Networker. and the author of the memoir “After Great Pain: A New Life Emerges.”



David Ben-Gurion, left, signs a document in Tel Aviv on May 14, 1948, proclaiming the new Jewish state of Israel. (AP Photo)

Historian and journalist Tom Segev announces his thesis in the title of his latest book, “A State at Any Cost: The Life of David Ben-Gurion.” It’s no surprise, then, that the man who emerges from Segev’s comprehensive biography is a single-minded figure who relentlessly drives himself in the pursuit of achieving an independent Jewish state. Israel’s formidable founder and leader is also arrogant, egotistical, obsessive and oblivious to everyone and everything except his vision.

Still, it would be a mistake to assume that this is the only lens through which Segev views Ben-Gurion. Deploying exhaustive research, which included access to previously unavailable archival material, Segev unearths a man of contradictions. Despite his public persona of force and strength, this Ben-Gurion is seen to have been emotionally scarred by his mother’s death when he was 11, leaving him prone throughout his life to anxiety, depression and loneliness. Segev also introduces us to Ben-Gurion the onetime indifferent student who in adulthood became a voracious autodidact delightedly reading his way to self-declared (and sometimes actual) expertise on subjects ranging from Jewish history, ancient languages and philosophy to modern science and economics.



(Farrar, Straus and Giroux)

Segev further shows how quixotic this analytically minded man could be, consulting with a fortune teller and claiming at one point to have seen a UFO. In search of pain relief for his chronic lumbago, he also became an early adopter of the then-little-known mind-body exercise techniques of Moshé Feldenkrais. (Feldenkrais also taught his client to stand on his head, which Ben-Gurion was known to practice on the beach at Herzliya.) Then there’s Segev’s dishiest surprise: Ben-Gurion, often moralistic and not particularly known as a romantic, strayed from his wife, Paula, with at least four mistresses.

Segev reveals how all these quirks, flaws and limitations coexisted, not always easily, with the energy, resourcefulness and acute political skills Ben-Gurion honed to serve the goal of founding Israel. He was born David Yosef Gruen in Plonsk , Poland, in 1886, 11 years before Theodor Herzl’s founding of the World Zionist Organization. Even so, with interest in Zionism growing throughout the Jewish communities of Europe, by the time he was an adolescent Gruen was practicing speaking Hebrew, rather than Polish or Yiddish, in preparation for moving to Palestine. (As audio recordings show, however, he never lost his pronounced Eastern European accent.)

He landed in Palestine, ruled at the time by the Ottoman Empire, in 1906 and soon found himself less interested in working in the fields than in political organizing to advance the cause of a future Jewish state. In 1910, following the custom of Hebraicizing names from the Diaspora to invent a new identity in Palestine, he started to call himself Ben-Gurion, after one of the Jewish leaders of the 1st-century revolt against the Romans. Then, in 1914, soon after World War I broke out, he was expelled by the Turks as an enemy alien.

He turned this seeming setback into a political and personal asset. He spent the war years mostly in America, recruiting support for the Zionist cause while weighing which side’s victory would bode more favorably for his goal — a decision made for him when the British announced, in the Balfour Declaration of 1917, their support for a national home for the Jewish people in Palestine. His speaking tours around the United States helped solidify his political standing among fellow Zionists and brought him into contact with influential leaders such as Supreme Court Justice Louis Brandeis. While in New York, he also met and married Paula Munweis, a union that yielded three children and that lasted, despite Paula’s resentment at always being secondary to her husband’s political goals, until her death 50 years later.

Once back in Palestine, which came under British rule in the post-World War I carving-up of the Middle East, Ben-Gurion threw his entire being into political maneuvering. A major focus was trying to increase the number of Jewish immigrants the British would allow to settle in Palestine. In working his way up the Zionist leadership ladder, he also engaged in nonstop, often rivalrous and sometimes divisive power struggles with just about everybody. This included fellow Zionist leader Chaim Weizmann, whom Ben-Gurion often berated for not being tough enough in his dealings with the British — except when Ben-Gurion himself pragmatically perceived that cooperation would better serve the long-game goal of an independent Israel. But Ben-Gurion reserved his most hostile antipathy for Ze’ev Jabotinsky, founder of the militantly uncompromising Revisionist Zionist movement, and his disciple, the future Israeli prime minister Menachem Begin, both of whom he deemed extremists.

Then came World War II. Segev is unable to determine the exact date when Ben-Gurion discovered the extent of Hitler’s annihilation of the Jews. But he shows how heavily Ben-Gurion’s powerlessness to rescue Jews from Nazi-occupied Europe weighed on him. The handful of prospective missions he signed onto were ineffectual, as he predicted they would be. He believed, correctly, that “only the defeat of Nazi Germany could save whatever Jews remained alive,” Segev writes, and doubled down on his planning for a future state that would welcome those survivors. At the same time, Segev speculates, it was Ben-Gurion’s guilt at being unable to help them — and his aversion to admitting personal weakness — that led him to distance himself from the survivors and their suffering when he visited them in the displaced-persons camps of postwar Germany, thus alienating them with his coldness even as he attempted to encourage their immigration.

Segev is unafraid to point out Ben-Gurion’s other flaws and failings, as well. For instance, from early on after settling in Palestine, Ben-Gurion emphasized that realizing the dream of a Jewish state required forming and training an armed force. But as Segev shows, despite taking on the responsibility to do so in his various leadership roles, he inexplicably and consistently neglected to follow up. As a result, Segev asserts, Jewish settlers were left unprotected during the Arab riots of 1929, and as late as 1947, on the cusp of Israel’s War of Independence, battalions were unready for battle. In both cases, Ben-Gurion deflected blame, asserting that he was not a military man, while taking credit for having had the foresight to propose a security force.

Here and throughout his career, Ben-Gurion was a master of the art of political double-talk to evade culpability or elude being pinned down. As the Suez War approached in 1956, for instance, he remarked, “I do not favor us starting a war, although I am not opposed to carrying out an operation that might cause a war.”

This technique got him out of many uncomfortable spots, but it could not resolve every issue. During the 1948 War of Independence, Segev writes, Ben-Gurion tried to distinguish between Arabs “who left their homes in fear of the Israeli army and those who stayed” and as a result in the course of battle were forced to flee. Nonetheless, Segev continues, “the Nabka, as the Palestinian Arabs called their tragedy, haunted him until the end of his life. . . . As a person who truly believed, as a Zionist, Jew, and human being, that he was an exemplar of morality, he had trouble reconciling the expulsion of the Arabs with the humanist values he claimed to live by.” That was part of the cost, for everyone.

Ben-Gurion’s triumphs were many. Elected as Israel’s first prime minister in 1949, he oversaw the influx to the country of hundreds of thousands of Jews from around the world, many of them survivors of the Holocaust, leading the population to double within three years. Despite opposition and controversy, in 1952 he established relations with West Germany and negotiated a reparations agreement in compensation for Germany’s slaughter of 6 million Jews in the Holocaust.

But his popularity waxed and waned. In late 1953, he announced his retirement, and on Dec. 14 he left for his new home in the kibbutz of Sde Boker in the Negev. His absence from government was short-lived, though. He returned as prime minister in 1955, ultimately resigning in 1963. By then, engulfed by crises and scandals, he had grown so weary, Ben-Gurion wrote, that “I am not sure of myself.” Out of office, he expressed doubts about the 1967 war, worried about increasing the number of Arab refugees. His death came just weeks after the conclusion of the Yom Kippur War of 1973.

Ben-Gurion, Segev writes, “liked to characterize the Israelis with a quote from the Babylonian Talmud: ‘This nation is likened to dust and likened to the stars. When they decline, they decline to the dust, and when they rise, they rise to the stars.’ ” Segev’s hefty, detailed volume may leave both critics and admirers unhappy. But what Segev’s deft unfolding of the trajectory of Ben-Gurion’s life makes clear is that his legacy is Israel itself.