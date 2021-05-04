None of this is to say that Hawley’s critique of Big Tech is unfounded. Much of what his book offers is in line with an emerging consensus in both parties that government needs to rein in the industry’s control over large swaths of the economy, including news, advertising and online commerce. Its algorithms are problematic, and there are concerns about its handling of consumer data. His proposals are ambitious and far-reaching. He wants to apply aggressive antitrust enforcement to the companies, saying Google and Facebook in particular are ripe targets for breakup. And he wants to end the Section 230 liability protection for tech companies that engage in “manipulative, behavioral advertising,” among other things.