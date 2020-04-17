The spectators were destined for disappointment. Abraham Lincoln, with characteristic elusiveness, had long since made his way down Pennsylvania Avenue to the Capitol, alone. It was March 4, 1865, the day he would commence his second term, and he was preparing to give one of the shortest inauguration speeches in American history: barely 700 words on a single sheet of paper.

Despite its brevity, Lincoln’s Second Inaugural Address was destined to be regarded as one of the greatest speeches ever given by a president — perhaps eclipsed only by his even briefer remarks at Gettysburg 15 months earlier. Some historians, indeed, give pride of place to the 1865 oration.

The Gettysburg Address — delivered while the Civil War’s outcome still hung very much in doubt — dealt with the war’s aims, its price in human suffering and its place in God’s mysterious plan for the nation and world. In the Second Inaugural — given as the Union armies closed in on their inevitable final victory — Lincoln brilliantly reprised those themes, while also speaking of the past, present and future in ways that wove together his policies with his philosophy.

In “Every Drop of Blood: The Momentous Second Inauguration of Abraham Lincoln,” Edward Achorn gives relatively little space to examining the speech itself, a mere 14 pages out of nearly 300 pages of text. Readers expecting an extended close reading of the oration, similar to Garry Wills’s Pulitzer Prize-winning classic “Lincoln at Gettysburg” (1992), will not find it here.

AD

AD

Instead, what Achorn gives us is a lively guided tour of Washington during the 24 hours or so around Lincoln’s swearing-in. We not only slosh through the mud on Pennsylvania Avenue but also slip among the gaslit parlors of Cabinet members’ mansions, ride the streetcar with Walt Whitman and join the expectant crowd at the East Front of the Capitol.

Achorn, a longtime writer and editor at the Providence Journal, has a journalist’s gift for finding just the right quotation. He deftly fishes memorable descriptions — often less-than-flattering ones — out of 19th-century newspapers and diaries, especially as he introduces the most distinguished residents of the nation’s capital.

The first lady, Mary Todd Lincoln: “a sallow, fleshy, uninteresting woman in white laces, & wearing a band of white flowers about her forehead, like some overgrown Ophelia.” (So said an Illinois newspaper.) She used to “cook Old Abe’s dinner and milk the cows,” but now swanned about the White House in low-cut gowns designed “to exhibit her milking apparatus to public gaze.” (So commented an Oregon senator.)

AD

AD

Her husband, the president: a man with “long, bony arms and legs, which, somehow, seem to be always in the way” and “nose and ears which have been taken by mistake from a head of twice the size.” (So reported a British journalist.) Yet the same writer admitted that Lincoln possessed “an air of strength, physical as well as moral, and a strange look of dignity coupled with all this grotesqueness.”

Members of Congress: “little mannikins, shrewd, gabby, drest in black, hopping about, making motions, amendments.” (So wrote Whitman.)

The first week of March 1865 was an action-packed moment for the nation, even apart from the inaugural festivities in Washington. A little more than 100 miles south, Gen. Robert E. Lee was asking Gen. Ulysses S. Grant to start negotiating the terms of peace. Deeper into the crumbling Confederacy, Gen. William T. Sherman was on the final leg of his relentless march. With his typical flair for spectacular destruction, Sherman celebrated Inauguration Day by blowing up 23 captured rebel cannons — including the one that had fired the first shot at Fort Sumter in 1861 — at the exact moment when he calculated that Lincoln would be taking the oath of office.

AD

AD

Meanwhile, back in the capital, in a nondescript boardinghouse on H Street, a mediocre stage actor named John Wilkes Booth and his co-conspirators were plotting an equally dramatic annihilation for Lincoln himself. (Achorn quotes an unenthusiastic theatergoer’s review of a Booth performance: “Did not like him at all. He rants & his face has no more expression than a board fence.”)

The Civil War’s final months were a time of almost dizzying change for the nation’s 5 million or so African Americans, some 90 percent of whom had until recently been slaves. According to contemporary witnesses, about half the spectators massed along Lincoln’s inaugural parade route were black, including many newly freed men and women who had poured in from the surrounding countryside of Virginia and Maryland.

The day symbolized “the triumph of their race over a fast fading social prejudice and political injustice,” a reporter for the Times of London enthused prematurely. That journalist ought to have noticed the evidence of intransigent racism clearly visible alongside portents of change. While hundreds of soldiers from the U.S. Colored Troops guarded the Capitol, black spectators were barred from entering the building. (An ironic, tragic footnote: Booth, who was in attendance, possessed a VIP pass.)

AD

AD

Despite Achorn’s sharp eye for such immersive details, his big-picture narration offers little that is new or surprising. Readers unfamiliar with this much-chronicled period of history will probably appreciate his skill in depicting a pivotal city at a pivotal moment. But anyone who has read even one or two of the many, many other good books on Civil War-era Washington might end up skimming through his workmanlike accounts of Lincoln’s contentious Cabinet, the capital’s social whirl and the unfolding assassination conspiracy.

The pace sometimes drags as Achorn stretches out this single day over the entire book, frequently interrupting his flow with digressions, explanations and flashbacks. There’s a meandering chapter that’s interpolated between the moment when Lincoln stepped out onto the inaugural platform and the moment, a few seconds later, when he took a seat.

Shortly afterward, just as the president strode to the lectern, the long-awaited sun broke suddenly through the clouds. Lincoln began to speak, his voice “singularly clear and penetrating,” in the words of one spectator. “It had a sort of metallic ring. His enunciation was perfect.”

AD

AD

He commenced with no trumpet-blast of rhetoric as in his address at Gettysburg. Indeed, his first words were nearly as dry as an Illinois legal brief, with even an apology that his remarks would be short, since “little that is new could be presented.” But the five minutes that followed would be unprecedented in American public speech — and unequaled since. Nearly all of the shape-shifting Lincolnian personae had a moment onstage: lawyer, politician, historian, mystic, preacher, prophet.

Achorn writes: “Abraham Lincoln proceeded to share what he had learned from four years of horror and suffering; of sending young men to their deaths; of shattered limbs and amputations; of unleashing savagery, hunger, and disease; of irreparable loss, tears, and heartbreak in homes across America. No inaugural address had ever ventured into the mystery of suffering this way; none ever would again.”

One of the extraordinary qualities of Lincoln’s rhetorical style is that unlike nearly all great leaders, especially wartime ones — think of Winston Churchill and Franklin D. Roosevelt — his words were rarely stirring in the sense that he lit a fire in his listeners, rousing his supporters to heroic action. Rather, his writings and speeches, even at the height of wartime, were calming and pacifying, tamping down excitement, infused with humane sympathy even for the country’s enemies.

AD

AD

When Lincoln spoke of the price to be paid for the sins of slavery — “every drop of blood drawn with the lash, shall be paid by another drawn with the sword” — he exempted neither North nor South from that awful moral burden. When he spoke of the need to “care for him who shall have borne that battle, and for his widow, and his orphan,” he implied that this included Confederate veterans as well as Union ones.

No one in the audience that afternoon, besides perhaps the assassin himself, knew that Lincoln’s second term would last only a few dozen days. The last lines of his last great speech — “With malice toward none; with charity for all; with firmness in the right, as God gives us to see the right” — are our best clue to how he might have led the nation through its tortured years of reconstruction, had he lived.

Every Drop of Blood

AD

AD

The Momentous Second Inauguration of Abraham Lincoln

By Edward Achorn