Published in 1980, the DSM-III seemed to summarize the best science of the time, but Horwitz’s account of how the sausage got made is, while restrained, damning. Two of the most important diagnostic categories were particularly incoherent. Major depressive disorder became a popular vehicle for diagnosing patients so that one could prescribe medications for them, but how this condition was different from others like anxiety disorder, or crushing sadness because of intense loss, was never made clear. And post-traumatic stress disorder was included in the manual because people suffering in the wake of horrible events demanded it be so. If your symptoms weren’t recognized as a particular disease, then your insurance wouldn’t pay for help, and many people lobbied hard for PTSD. Although the psychiatric establishment hoped to make the particular life stories of patients irrelevant in determining their disorders, this was impossible with PTSD. Every trauma, after all, has a particular context. In subsequent DSM revisions, the “criteria for traumatic exposure were so expansive that they encompassed virtually everyone,” Horwitz writes. And so the “trauma industry” was born.