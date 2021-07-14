Brett Kavanaugh’s 2018 Supreme Court confirmation amid allegations of sexual misconduct has already spawned enough books that it’s possible to divide them into subgenres. Two pairs of New York Times reporters scrutinized Kavanaugh and recounted the accusations by Christine Blasey Ford and Deborah Ramirez, and looked at the episode through the prism of the #MeToo movement. Kavanaugh’s fans undoubtedly preferred the full-throated, sympathetic defense of the justice co-authored by the policy director of a conservative advocacy group that spent millions on ads touting his nomination.