The latest entrant, “Dissent: The Radicalization of the Republican Party and Its Capture of the Court,” is from Los Angeles Times editor Jackie Calmes. She is the third veteran Washington journalist — along with Ruth Marcus of The Washington Post and Carl Hulse of the New York Times — to chronicle the battle over Kavanaugh in the broader context of the decades-long judicial confirmation wars. Publishing later has its advantages.
Calmes is able to fully detail President Donald Trump’s impact on the Supreme Court, where his three nominees have provided conservatives with a solid, if porous, 6-to-3 majority. This ambitious narrative intertwines Kavanaugh’s rise with the story of how Republican leaders went about “weaponizing judicial politics by promising to put proven conservatives on the federal bench to reverse rulings on abortion, school prayer, gay rights, and more.”
Calmes’s exhaustive reporting — which included interviewing more than 200 people — isn’t likely to change anyone’s mind. By now, the story of Kavanaugh’s work-hard, play-hard youth full of beer and sports at Georgetown Prep, Yale and Yale Law School is well-known. So is his ascension within the conservative legal movement, including work on Ken Starr’s investigation of President Bill Clinton and in the George W. Bush White House.
Bush reportedly considered Kavanaugh the son he never had and selected him for a seat on the U.S. Court of Appeals for the D.C. Circuit. Trump ultimately didn’t hold Kavanaugh’s ties to Bush against him, and his confirmation to replace Justice Anthony Kennedy seemed all but assured until the allegations of misconduct involving Ford in high school and Ramirez at Yale surfaced.
Calmes offers a list of reasons that Republicans prevailed, starting with polarized politics. “In tribal politics, as Bill Clinton first showed, roughly half the nation didn’t care when the accused was one of their own,” she writes.
Republicans successfully limited attention to Ford, avoiding having to defend a pattern of misconduct. Publicity-seeking lawyer Michael Avenatti handed Republicans a gift by muddying the waters with a less-credible accusation from Julie Swetnick.
Three decades after Anita Hill’s sexual harassment allegations against Clarence Thomas during his 1991 confirmation hearing, the Senate still lacked a nonpartisan system for handling “such explosive complaints” against a nominee. That worked to Kavanaugh’s advantage, since Republicans controlled both the White House and the Senate, Calmes writes.
Finally, Calmes credits “the combined power and resolve” of then-Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Charles Grassley and White House counsel Donald McGahn, who together “ensured that the FBI did an investigation unworthy of the name” when it was enlisted at the last minute at the urging of a few senators.
Calmes concludes that Kavanaugh was “speedily confirmed without a full review of his record, amid complaints he’d lied under oath at his Senate hearings and after a disqualifying show of partisan rage and a sham investigation of assault allegations.”
Calmes’s book stands out for how well she details the ways judicial confirmations have devolved into “a gang war” endlessly provoking “retaliatory hits.” Each side waves the “bloody shirts” of their lost, starting for Republicans with the 1987 Supreme Court nominee Robert Bork, whom Democrats successfully tarred as a conservative extremist.
Bork hurt his own cause with unduly candid answers about his views at his confirmation hearing, a mistake no nominee has repeated. Republicans viewed the accusations against Kavanaugh through the prism of the earlier battles over Bork and Thomas, convinced they were engaged in an “apocalyptic” struggle against enemies who would stop at nothing to sink conservative nominees.
Democrats have their own long list of grievances, including the many lower-court Clinton and Obama nominees blocked by Republicans. In this “full-fledged partisan war,” Calmes writes, Republicans had an edge — a system to avoid another disappointing Republican nominee like David Souter — “and were single-minded in pressing it.”
Calmes portrays Democrats as hapless institutionalists, but they’ve done their part in the race to the bottom. In 2003, for example, Democrats filibustered Miguel Estrada, a Honduran-born nominee to the D.C. Circuit, in part because of fears that he was being groomed to be the first Latino Supreme Court nominee. (Republicans earlier dragged their feet on then-trial-court judge Sonia Sotomayor’s nomination to a federal appeals court for similar reasons.)
Republicans later filibustered President Barack Obama’s nominees with impunity, prompting Democrats to eliminate the filibuster for lower-court picks in 2013.
Nothing that came before, Calmes notes, quite compared to the “unprecedented snub” by Senate Republicans who in 2016 refused even to consider Merrick Garland’s election-year nomination. Then came the “strong-arming” of Amy Coney Barrett into the seat previously occupied by Ruth Bader Ginsburg just days before the 2020 election.
Republicans have now established a de facto rule that a president’s party must control the Senate to have any hope of getting a Supreme Court nominee confirmed in an election year. Whether that rule extends to the rest of a president’s term could soon be tested should Democrats lose their narrow control of the Senate before Justice Stephen Breyer gets around to retiring.
Dissent
The Radicalization of the Republican Party and Its Capture of
the Court
By Jackie Calmes
Twelve.
478 pp. $32.50