We cry with Claudia Harvie, who watched her father die on a live stream to her laptop. The nurses, always wearing gloves for their protection, would touch him to let him know they were there. “One of the nurses,” Harvie says, “she was amazing. She would caress his hair and face. One night, she was holding his hand, and he brought it up to his mouth and gave it a little kiss. It was the last moment he seemed alive.” Harvie watched on the screen as her father’s breathing became more labored. His head jerked as he tried to get air, until finally his chest stopped moving. “The nurse said she could give us some time alone with his body to grieve. She walked out of the room, and we stayed there on the video, crying and telling stories,” Harvie recalls. “The nurse came back in after about an hour. She said she was going to clean him up and take away his body. She shut down the camera, and the screen went dark.”