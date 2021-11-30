Then, in late May, come the uprisings sparked by the murder of George Floyd. Finch, who is White, drives to meet up with his friends, encountering police blockades, texting each other videos of the action in Minneapolis. They get high and listen to the Doors. Out loud, they express unqualified admiration for the mass protests; their concerted distance from the action, though, suggests some inner disquiet. Finch feels compelled to record the summer’s racial reckoning, but he also seems eager for that story line to wrap up and for the pandemic and the 2020 election to resume dominance over the narrative. “The George Floyd protests are smaller in number, but the concrete actions resulting from them are more numerous,” he reports that August, citing the removal of various Confederate statues. From that point on, Blackness resumes its odd, spectral place in the book, invoked in discussions of the school he attended (Yale, which named one of its residential colleges after the civil rights activist Pauli Murray), the music he listens to, and the places he’s left behind and can thus thoroughly romanticize (Chicago: “a valiant city, as I saw up close at moments when I lived there”).