Dan Jones’s “Powers and Thrones: A New History of the Middle Ages” would have helped. Jones’s opening chapters on the late Romans treat migration as one factor alongside climate change, religious conflict, the indirect consequences of distant politics and some poor European decision-making; nor does he assume, as Johnson seemed to do, that the fall of the Roman Empire was a step backward in the march of progress.
If you’ve never thought about the Middle Ages, or assumed it was too distant to be relevant, this book is a good place to start. Jones has a knack for gripping detail and vivid evocation. I’m not likely to forget the Viking warrior Rollo, whose henchman flipped the Carolingian king Charles the Simple onto his backside so he could kiss the royal foot without kneeling in obeisance. I enjoyed with grim recognition the extended story of 14th-century professors in Paris trying to distance themselves from Philip IV’s smear campaign against the Templars, the military order that had gained too much power for his comfort — but not so far as to lose favor with the king. Jones writes with drive and energy (despite some lazy chestnut phrases). And he makes medieval characters seem as shrewd, loutish or heroic as ourselves.
Jones gives us a complex, ambivalent Middle Ages where East and West are deeply intertwined, and where you have to understand Islam, the Mongols, the steppe and the Baltics as much as the monasteries of Italy, the universities of France, the fortresses of Wales and the knights of, okay, everywhere. In Jones’s telling, medieval Europe developed in tandem with other regions and religions, and its inhabitants were far more knowledgeable about them than we might think. Climate catastrophes, plague and migration are also ever-present, destroying families and empires and enabling new ones. None of his many stories have cardboard heroes or villains, only humans facing tough decisions.
“Powers and Thrones” starts with the late Roman Empire; proceeds through various armies, monks, scholars, rulers and entrepreneurs; and ends somewhat abruptly with Martin Luther. It is organized chronologically around social groups that, at any given time, were enjoying a moment of prominence. This approach humanizes the past, but it also leaves out a lot of important people: Africans (whose presence in Europe is increasingly documented), women who weren’t rulers or abbesses, Jews who weren’t victims or moneylenders (they are barely noted), musicians, farmers, artisans, children, even Savonarola. This is still an exclusively political and military history. Readers new to the Middle Ages might be left thinking that’s all there is.
These omissions weaken Jones’s overall mission; he really wants to convince us that the Middle Ages are worth our time and inform our era. Asterisks throughout the book reach for similarities with our own experiences. Uprisings happen in clusters, both in 1378 and in the Arab Spring! Creative people name their children funny things, whether it’s the 12th-century scholar Heloise, who called her son Astrolabe, or Elon Musk (X Æ A-Xii)! Kendrick Lamar might be influenced by Dante’s terza rima verse form! Some of these associations are more convincing than others.
The trouble is that so many people do care deeply about things medieval. The Middle Ages already keep us home in the evenings, watching “Game of Thrones,” playing “Assassin’s Creed” or enjoying Bardcore. Jones is clearly capitalizing on this vogue for swords, pirates and chain mail. Why else have “thrones” in the title? But he never acknowledges how extensively we already live with the Middle Ages, and he never tells us exactly why we should care. Where are we most like medieval people, and where are they unrecognizable to us?
This question matters because our interest in the Middle Ages isn’t neutral. Medieval, crusader and Viking aesthetics are especially beloved by white supremacists, who like to imagine, entirely wrongly, that Europe in the past was populated only by White Europeans who battled nobly against infidels and won. Evidence of these delusions was on wide display on Jan. 6. Many of those who stormed the Capitol proudly bedecked themselves with medieval trappings, drawing on Viking, Templar and other Crusader imagery, deliberately weaponizing the past and claiming it as direct inspiration. After the storming of the Capitol, this way of repurposing the medieval past became impossible to ignore.
Whiteness is the unspoken source of many people’s love for the Middle Ages. Jones knows this and clearly despises it. He notes with disgust the modern repurposing of Charles Martel, a French warrior who halted the Arab march across Europe at the Battle of Tours in 732, and refuses to give the title of a contemporary racist journal in Martel’s name, even in the footnotes. But “Powers and Thrones” mentions Templars or Vikings more than 200 times without further comment.
In an age when medieval culture is easily and explicitly repurposed for ill, we are lucky to have a book that insists on portraying Europe’s deep connections with other parts of the world and that wants to rehydrate the Middle Ages back from the flat, racist version. We are luckier still to have a book that narrates the past so thoroughly, vividly and joyfully. But writing a history of empire, pillage, bloodthirstiness and dogma cannot be done in a vacuum, ignoring the dark side of their appeal. Jones slightly underestimates his readers if he thinks it can.
