If you’ve never thought about the Middle Ages, or assumed it was too distant to be relevant, this book is a good place to start. Jones has a knack for gripping detail and vivid evocation. I’m not likely to forget the Viking warrior Rollo, whose henchman flipped the Carolingian king Charles the Simple onto his backside so he could kiss the royal foot without kneeling in obeisance. I enjoyed with grim recognition the extended story of 14th-century professors in Paris trying to distance themselves from Philip IV’s smear campaign against the Templars, the military order that had gained too much power for his comfort — but not so far as to lose favor with the king. Jones writes with drive and energy (despite some lazy chestnut phrases). And he makes medieval characters seem as shrewd, loutish or heroic as ourselves.