Landrum hadn’t been in on the assassination’s planning or its execution. So when the FBI descended on Laurel — within a week it had more than 100 extra agents in the field — he couldn’t provide his handlers with the incriminating information they needed to file charges. What he could do was document the disarray that swept through the Knights as the bureau closed in. In the second half of “When Evil Lived in Laurel,” Wilkie follows along, through the ludicrously conflicting stories the Knights concocted to cover themselves; the spiraling fear of informers they couldn’t manage to identify; the wild-eyed accusations they started to level at one another; the threats of trials and expulsions and retribution that ran through the ranks; the desertions, the confessions, the breakdowns, the collapsing membership and the deepening despair. “I feel ridiculous being in this group of four men with a Bible and a gun in a bitterweed-infested pasture,” Landrum reported after another dismal meeting in June 1966, “talking about letting the Lord solve our problems.”