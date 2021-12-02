It is also a technique that Birmingham employs in this masterly book. As narrator, he sits as tightly on Dostoevsky’s shoulder as Dostoevsky does on Raskolnikov’s, so that we feel as if we are seeing the world — a terrifying, claustrophobic world — from their doubled perspective. Birmingham sketches out Russia’s mid-century byzantine chaos with a deft hand, up to the point in 1849 when Dostoevsky was sentenced to death for associating with the Petrashevsky Circle, a progressive group that advocated the ending of serfdom and other measures inimical to czarist autocracy. Marched to the killing yard, the 28-year-old Dostoevsky was spared at the last minute, his sentence commuted to four years’ hard labor in a Siberian prison followed by several years of compulsory military service. It was in end-of-the-world Omsk, bunking down with 54 convicted murderers, that Dostoevsky became fascinated with accounts of intentional killing. “Fictional murders, from that point on, seemed cartoonish,” reports Birmingham, who has an uncanny ability to access his hero’s inner world.