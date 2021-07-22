An American decade, through a photographer’s searching lens

Change for the better seemed possible when I began photographing American life 50 years ago. In a career spent documenting mostly the disenfranchised, I looked forward to transformations. I was drawn to the communities where the people whose hands built this country lived — workers who picked fruit, manufactured shoes, put up skyscrapers, mined commodities. But instead of conditions improving, drastic shifts in the social structure have made life on the lower rungs worse. To take just one measure, the top 10 percent of American households own 70 percent of all household wealth; the bottom 50 percent own just 2 percent, a drop from 3.7 percent in 1989.

And so a decade ago, I set out to show what an empire in decline looks like. My journey began in 2011 and crisscrossed the country. It included a murder scene in Detroit; women chopping weeds in a soybean field in the Mississippi Delta; foreclosed homes in Bakersfield, Calif.; and — because I wanted to document the vast gulf between the haves and the have-less — polo players at a club in Florida and operagoers at a gala night in San Francisco. I photographed Edvard Munch’s “Scream” twice — the real painting at Sotheby’s auction house in New York, and a cheap knockoff decorating a homeless encampment on a San Francisco sidewalk.

As I sought out the stories of the lost, of lives locked in despair, I was shocked and saddened in new ways. One summer, I traveled throughout the South, sweating in my rental car despite the air conditioner blasting. As I crossed the border from Tennessee into Mississippi, a storm brewing, I found a brick school building with its windows shattered, doors wide open and interior vandalized — really torn apart, as if by a demolition crew. There was no one around, so I wandered until I came upon a lone school desk. Light struck its surface, illuminating it beautifully. I moved around the chair, looking at the light, the broken glass, the collapsed ceiling. It seemed to me like a message from God, singling out the sacredness of education. But Mississippi’s public schools are ranked among the worst year after year. I photographed the desk.

For a decade I drove across the endless freeways and back roads, through the heartland and into the urban centers, photographing a culture and country in what seemed to me a full-blown crisis, the “Course of the Empire,” as I titled my new book. Americans now know firsthand that democracies are living organisms, more fragile than we realize. They require regular care and feeding. We have certainly tested the limits of ours. Have we pushed America beyond repair? In my search for the answer, here is some of what I saw.

Abandoned school, Friars Point, Miss. Kids, abandoned school, Detroit Veteran, homeless and bipolar, street shelter, Dallas Shot and arrested, county hospital, Oakland, Calif.

International Polo Club, Wellington, Fla. Country club, Los Angeles Opera opening night, San Francisco Limo driver, Upper East Side, New York Dow up 84 points, Wall Street, New York

Edvard Munch's “The Scream” at auction, New York Homeless, San Francisco Abandoned and foreclosed homes, Bakersfield, Calif.

Inauguration of Donald Trump, Washington Chopping, $8.50 an hour, Mississippi Father and son, West Helena, Ark.