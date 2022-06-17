David Lombeida’s photographs depict protesters who share a deep belief in change for the future of Colombia
Story and photographs by David Lombeida
June 17, 2022
Over the course of the pandemic nearly half of Colombians fell below the poverty line, spurring the country’s most significant uprising in 40 years. On April 28, 2021, massive anti-government strikes broke out throughout Colombia in opposition to government corruption and a proposed tax bill. The police response to these demonstrations led to numerous deaths, beatings, injuries and disappearances. According to research by the local nongovernmental organizations Indepaz and Temblores, during the protests between April 28 and July 20, 2021, 83 people were killed, with 40 deaths presumed to be caused by police.
Colombia’s police force is one of the few in the world that fall under the authority of a Ministry of Defense, and the anti-rioting squad, or ESMAD, sees conflict through the lens of warfare. “What they fired at me, it was direct — it was a direct attack with a weapon from such a short distance that it’s something they go out to kill with,” said David Arteaga, who was shot with a tear-gas canister aimed at his head, a common occurrence during the strike. The impact crushed his skull, leaving an indentation where the bone was shattered, nearly killing him and requiring intensive neurosurgery. Others were not as lucky.
The portraits from my project “Resistencia” are of protesters, most of whom have requested anonymity for their own protection, who are victims of trauma or who suffered the loss of a loved one. Each of them holds an item of personal significance to the challenges they’ve faced in their opposition to the government. And all have one thing in common: a deep belief in change for the future of Colombia. “When tyranny becomes law, rebellion becomes duty” is a slogan often heard and seen at the protests.
On June 19, citizens of Colombia will vote in the final round of the country’s presidential election. Regardless of the outcome, it will mark a historic moment. Colombia has had one of the most dominant right-wing governments in Latin America. Unexpectedly, though, two anti-establishment candidates are now competing for the presidency: Rodolfo Hernández, a populist right-wing candidate, and Gustavo Petro, a left-wing former member of the guerrilla group M-19. Hernández, a wealthy businessman with no political backing, has been dubbed the Colombian Donald Trump. Petro, a career anti-establishment politician, has focused his campaign on issues of social justice, the climate crisis and inequality. Critics compare him to Hugo Chávez, the former president of Venezuela, suggesting that his leadership would lead Colombia into crisis. If he wins he would be the first left-wing president in the country’s history.
The people who participated in my project “Resistencia” suffered egregious human rights violations from the police. I spoke to mothers who lost their sons, young men permanently disabled, and people who were kidnapped, beaten and tortured for their roles in the national strike. In a country where violence has unfortunately become a norm, the photographs encourage us to understand the sacrifices that protesters made in the hopes of creating lasting change.
What stood out for me most while I was working on this project was the unbelievable strength and resilience of everyone I had the privilege to photograph, and their deep desire for a better Colombia. Dramatic efforts are needed to combat police brutality and the violence that plagues many Colombians. No matter who wins the election, the real question is how Colombia will transform itself — and whether the human rights abuses that so many have suffered will continue.
About this story
Story editing by Jacob Brogan. Photo editing by Chloe Coleman. Copy editing by Jennifer Moorhead. Design and development by Andrew Braford.