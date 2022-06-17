Over the course of the pandemic nearly half of Colombians fell below the poverty line, spurring the country’s most significant uprising in 40 years. On April 28, 2021, massive anti-government strikes broke out throughout Colombia in opposition to government corruption and a proposed tax bill. The police response to these demonstrations led to numerous deaths, beatings, injuries and disappearances. According to research by the local nongovernmental organizations Indepaz and Temblores, during the protests between April 28 and July 20, 2021, 83 people were killed, with 40 deaths presumed to be caused by police.

Colombia’s police force is one of the few in the world that fall under the authority of a Ministry of Defense, and the anti-rioting squad, or ESMAD, sees conflict through the lens of warfare. “What they fired at me, it was direct — it was a direct attack with a weapon from such a short distance that it’s something they go out to kill with,” said David Arteaga, who was shot with a tear-gas canister aimed at his head, a common occurrence during the strike. The impact crushed his skull, leaving an indentation where the bone was shattered, nearly killing him and requiring intensive neurosurgery. Others were not as lucky.

The portraits from my project “Resistencia” are of protesters, most of whom have requested anonymity for their own protection, who are victims of trauma or who suffered the loss of a loved one. Each of them holds an item of personal significance to the challenges they’ve faced in their opposition to the government. And all have one thing in common: a deep belief in change for the future of Colombia. “When tyranny becomes law, rebellion becomes duty” is a slogan often heard and seen at the protests.

In May 2021, David was struck by a tear-gas canister at a protest in Cali, Colombia's third-largest city. It fractured his skull, leaving an indentation. David has undergone multiple surgeries, including an operation to remove fragments of his skull from his brain, and during his long recovery he lost his job. Recalling the incident, he says, “The whole time I thought I was going to leave the children alone, without a father, like I grew up.” Topo holds a poster of a man, Jamie, who was killed by police during protests in Topo's neighborhood in the capital, Bogotá. Seeing how Jaime's death devastated the community, Topo decided to become involved in the strike. He is now a front-line protester and recently lost vision in his right eye after being struck by a rubber bullet. “That's why I always protest with his photo,” Topo says, “because it's a symbol. … People can see that he is still here with us and continues to demonstrate with us.” Sotu displays a broken baseball bat and a metal rod he uses in the protests in Bogotá. He has been captured, tortured and beaten multiple times by police officers, who burned him with hot needles to discourage him from protesting. But, Sotu says, “I'm going to keep fighting, and I'm not afraid of anything — not the government, not being shot or anything. But what makes me more afraid, honestly, is if the people never wake up.” Rayito, a university student who is known for wearing a Pikachu costume when protesting in Bogotá, poses with a spray bottle used to help demonstrators who are hit with heavy tear gas. She herself has been subjected to tear gas and beatings, and witnessed the death of a community member during the national strike. “We have to fight, we have to show that we fight for what is ours and that nobody rules over us,” she says. “So, you always have to fight, fight to the death, if necessary, for everything.” Maria holds a collection of hats that belonged to her son, Michael, who was fatally shot by police officers in the Siloé neighborhood of Cali. Michael was 24 years old and leaves a 2-year-old daughter behind. Maria says: “The police really attacked them very badly this time. With firearms, and it shouldn't have been like that, but they attacked them. By orders of the state itself they do it, and it ended up with many young people killed and many disappearances.” Kikko shows the makeshift shield he uses for protection while protesting in Bogotá. Throughout the demonstrations, Kikko has been subjected to beatings and tear gas, and has witnessed deaths. But what affected him most was what happened to his friend Costa, who at 14 years old was hit in the head with a tear-gas canister, fracturing his skull and paralyzing him from the waist down. “I fight for social equality. I fight for education. I fight for health,” says Kikko. “I fight for a decent life for the Indigenous people, who are our roots, which is where basically all Latinos come from, and they are people who are overly stigmatized throughout Latin America and even more so in Colombia.”

On June 19, citizens of Colombia will vote in the final round of the country’s presidential election. Regardless of the outcome, it will mark a historic moment. Colombia has had one of the most dominant right-wing governments in Latin America. Unexpectedly, though, two anti-establishment candidates are now competing for the presidency: Rodolfo Hernández, a populist right-wing candidate, and Gustavo Petro, a left-wing former member of the guerrilla group M-19. Hernández, a wealthy businessman with no political backing, has been dubbed the Colombian Donald Trump. Petro, a career anti-establishment politician, has focused his campaign on issues of social justice, the climate crisis and inequality. Critics compare him to Hugo Chávez, the former president of Venezuela, suggesting that his leadership would lead Colombia into crisis. If he wins he would be the first left-wing president in the country’s history.

It’s easy to understand why Colombians desire change in a country that has been subjected to violence and political corruption for decades. In 2021, Colombia had the third-highest rate of internally displaced people in the world, behind Syria and the Democratic Republic of Congo. In the same year, 145 social leaders were assassinated, making it one of the most dangerous countries for activism. And with one of the largest rates of wealth inequality, according to the World Bank, Colombia is surely in need of a change.

Laura holds a sign with the letter F, for “Flex” — the nickname of her son, Nicolás Guerrero, who was a graffiti artist. He was shot and killed by police in Cali during the protests. More than 140,000 people witnessed his death on an Instagram livestream that went viral, and Guerrero has become a symbol of resistance throughout Colombia. “My strength comes from the very love I had for my son,” Laura says. “From the desire to bring the truth to light, not to leave his name as if he had been a bad person.” Burro has a scar on his forehead where a police officer recently hit him with a rock, and a bruise on his right side where he was struck by a tear-gas canister in Bogotá. At one point, Burro was detained by paramilitaries who accused him of burning public buses during the strike. After being tied to a chair for three days, he was released because several buses burned while he was in custody — showing that he wasn't the culprit. Burro recalls: “A man caught me and told me to go to the pickup. … The first thing I see is he shows me a 9 millimeter, and two guys get out of the car and tell me to get in.” Dolores shows a drawing of her son, Duban, who went missing in June 2021 during a protest in Bogotá. His body was later found in a ditch with signs of torture. It took authorities more than a month to identify Duban and notify Dolores that the body was her son's. “That boy was my — he was my everything,” Dolores says. “There are days that I don't want to keep going. I don't want to keep fighting. … I don't know how to write the love that I feel for Duban. When I speak of him my heart squeezes me, like I'm short of breath. It leaves me breathless just thinking about him.” Ojitos poses with her gas mask, which she used as one of many women who participated in the “primera linea,” or front line, of the protests in Cali. During the demonstrations, police went to hospitals looking for victims of gunshots or tear gas to arrest them — or worse. In response, Ojitos turned her home into a clinic so protesters could safely seek medical treatment. She recently fled the country because of safety concerns and says: “Right now the persecution continues, and the disappearances continue. They keep profiling the guys. The harassment continues.” Jose displays a shield he used in protests in Cali. While he was standing guard at a resistance checkpoint, a car pulled up next to him, and someone who he says was an undercover police officer shot him. The bullet grazed his right temple, almost taking his life. Jose had to leave Cali because of threats and received numerous surgeries in a neighboring town. “What I want to say is that there was impunity in this case, and it is the impunity that has always existed in Colombia,” he says. “Many murders and massacres have occurred in villages and in points of resistance, and they have gone unpunished.”

The people who participated in my project “Resistencia” suffered egregious human rights violations from the police. I spoke to mothers who lost their sons, young men permanently disabled, and people who were kidnapped, beaten and tortured for their roles in the national strike. In a country where violence has unfortunately become a norm, the photographs encourage us to understand the sacrifices that protesters made in the hopes of creating lasting change.

What stood out for me most while I was working on this project was the unbelievable strength and resilience of everyone I had the privilege to photograph, and their deep desire for a better Colombia. Dramatic efforts are needed to combat police brutality and the violence that plagues many Colombians. No matter who wins the election, the real question is how Colombia will transform itself — and whether the human rights abuses that so many have suffered will continue.