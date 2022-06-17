Portraits of trauma and resistance from Colombia

David Lombeida’s photographs depict protesters who share a deep belief in change for the future of Colombia

Daniel holds the eye patch he now wears after being struck by a tear-gas canister while protesting in Bogotá, Colombia, in May 2021; besides damaging his right eye, the canister also broke his right cheekbone, nose and 10 teeth. Daniel has become an activist for those who have received eye injuries while protesting. “We are not delinquents," he says. "We are people who fight for something, for love, for education, for a future for us and for our families.”
Story and photographs by David Lombeida

Over the course of the pandemic nearly half of Colombians fell below the poverty line, spurring the country’s most significant uprising in 40 years. On April 28, 2021, massive anti-government strikes broke out throughout Colombia in opposition to government corruption and a proposed tax bill. The police response to these demonstrations led to numerous deaths, beatings, injuries and disappearances. According to research by the local nongovernmental organizations Indepaz and Temblores, during the protests between April 28 and July 20, 2021, 83 people were killed, with 40 deaths presumed to be caused by police.

Colombia’s police force is one of the few in the world that fall under the authority of a Ministry of Defense, and the anti-rioting squad, or ESMAD, sees conflict through the lens of warfare. “What they fired at me, it was direct — it was a direct attack with a weapon from such a short distance that it’s something they go out to kill with,” said David Arteaga, who was shot with a tear-gas canister aimed at his head, a common occurrence during the strike. The impact crushed his skull, leaving an indentation where the bone was shattered, nearly killing him and requiring intensive neurosurgery. Others were not as lucky.

The portraits from my project “Resistencia” are of protesters, most of whom have requested anonymity for their own protection, who are victims of trauma or who suffered the loss of a loved one. Each of them holds an item of personal significance to the challenges they’ve faced in their opposition to the government. And all have one thing in common: a deep belief in change for the future of Colombia. “When tyranny becomes law, rebellion becomes duty” is a slogan often heard and seen at the protests.

On June 19, citizens of Colombia will vote in the final round of the country’s presidential election. Regardless of the outcome, it will mark a historic moment. Colombia has had one of the most dominant right-wing governments in Latin America. Unexpectedly, though, two anti-establishment candidates are now competing for the presidency: Rodolfo Hernández, a populist right-wing candidate, and Gustavo Petro, a left-wing former member of the guerrilla group M-19. Hernández, a wealthy businessman with no political backing, has been dubbed the Colombian Donald Trump. Petro, a career anti-establishment politician, has focused his campaign on issues of social justice, the climate crisis and inequality. Critics compare him to Hugo Chávez, the former president of Venezuela, suggesting that his leadership would lead Colombia into crisis. If he wins he would be the first left-wing president in the country’s history.

It’s easy to understand why Colombians desire change in a country that has been subjected to violence and political corruption for decades. In 2021, Colombia had the third-highest rate of internally displaced people in the world, behind Syria and the Democratic Republic of Congo. In the same year, 145 social leaders were assassinated, making it one of the most dangerous countries for activism. And with one of the largest rates of wealth inequality, according to the World Bank, Colombia is surely in need of a change.

The people who participated in my project “Resistencia” suffered egregious human rights violations from the police. I spoke to mothers who lost their sons, young men permanently disabled, and people who were kidnapped, beaten and tortured for their roles in the national strike. In a country where violence has unfortunately become a norm, the photographs encourage us to understand the sacrifices that protesters made in the hopes of creating lasting change.

What stood out for me most while I was working on this project was the unbelievable strength and resilience of everyone I had the privilege to photograph, and their deep desire for a better Colombia. Dramatic efforts are needed to combat police brutality and the violence that plagues many Colombians. No matter who wins the election, the real question is how Colombia will transform itself — and whether the human rights abuses that so many have suffered will continue.

About this story

